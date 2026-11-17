We share this farm with such amazing human and nonhuman neighbors.

— Mark Stonehill

For Mark Stonehill and Miriam Stonehill Goler, the founder of Full Circus Farm in Pine Plains, farming has always been about more than what comes out of the ground.

“From the very beginning, we’ve envisioned the farm as a place not only for food production, but also merriment and community,” they said.

That spirit is reflected in the farm’s logo as well, designed and drawn by Goler, which depicts Stonehill as a juggler standing on the back of a horse and Goler as a jester.

They grew up in New York City and met when they were in high school. Stonehill said, “If you’d asked me in high school, I’d never have said I’d be a farmer.” And yet he and Goler have been farming at Full Circus Farm in Pine Plains since 2014.

Stonehill went to Macalester College for urban geography and environmental studies. Goler went to Cornell University planning to study biological and environmental engineering, but she took classes at the Cornell School of Agriculture and Life Sciences where and realized she could be a farmer. It soon became clear she had a passion for agriculture.

After graduation, they both apprenticed at organic farms: Quail Hill Farm in Amagansett, Long Island, then two along the coast of Maine.

They returned to New York State and searched for land to lease. “When we found this land and met the land owners, we knew it was the right place for us,” said Stonehill.

“Our farm is a primarily horse-powered farm. That means that we use our draft horses to plow, prep our field for planting, and knock out weeds, among other tasks,” explained Stonehill.

They use a tractor for things the horses can’t do, such as lifting 700 pound bales of hay.

Sandy and Sunshine, their Haflinger horses, are “a wonderful team,” said Goler. She explained why they prefer horses. “They are lighter on the soil, they provide fertilizer, and they eat down the grass.” She added, “And I just like horses. A tractor doesn’t talk to me and greet me in the morning.”

Full Circus Farm is certified organic. Stonehill explained, “There are so many reasons we choose to farm this way, but the simplest is that we share this farm with such amazing human and nonhuman neighbors.”

Mark Stonehill and Miriam Goler with their winter greens at Full Circus Farm in Pine Plains. L. Tomaino

For their first decade of farming, they concentrated on growing vegetables. They were a community-supported agriculture (CSA) farm, growing enough to feed 40 families. The families invested in a share of the farm’s harvest, which gave them organic produce throughout the year.

A flood in 2023 caused Stonehill and Goler to rethink what they grew.

“The flood was a big wake-up call to do things differently and make the farm more adaptable to climate change and flash flooding,” said Stonehill. “We knew if we could make the nursery work, we’d have a chance to build a business that lasts for many years.”

“The heart of our business is pears, apples and figs,” said Stonehill. “We’ve expanded the nursery to include native trees and ornamental and fruiting bushes.” Among the trees and bushes they propagate are raspberry canes, several varieties of figs, currants, elderberry, pawpaw, strawberry, northern red oak, willow, lilac and oakleaf hydrangea.

Stonehill hopes to expand further. “In 10 years’ time, I’d like to see our nursery offering a much wider variety of plants.”

Goler developed an online store where plants from the nursery can be ordered for pickup in the spring and fall. Their nursery products are also available through Hudson Valley Seed Co. “We are now available in all 50 states,” said Stonehill.

Of vegetables, Stonehill said, “Tomatoes and kale make sense for us. Our greenhouse is trellised floor to ceiling with tomatoes in the summer.” They sell kale and tomatoes to Tri Corner F.E.E.D. Market in Millerton and Big Rock Market in Stanfordville.

“We’d love to find other outlets to sell to and get another hoop house to grow more tomatoes,” commented Stonehill.

In Pine Plains, local restaurants are putting the farm’s harvest to creative use: Stissing House makes ice cream with Full Circus Farm’s mint, while Champêtre incorporates fig leaves from the farm’s trees into its own ice cream.

Stonehill and Goler do most of the work themselves, with help from their two young sons, Ezra and Luca, who recently helped dig out young trees.

A special offering at Full Circus Farm is custom grafting. Stonehill explained, “We can graft from an apple tree you loved, your grandparent’s tree, a tree that is on its last legs that you want to preserve. Take a cutting and bring it to us. Miriam will graft it and make another tree.”

In addition, Stonehill offers classes at the farm or at homes on pruning. “I love education and working with people of all ages. It’s fun to teach pruning.” He will go to homes and prune trees from January through March.

Stonehill will also travel to homes to consult on the best spots for their plants and trees to grow.

Full Circus Farm grafts and propagates all its own trees and nursery plants at the farm.

To learn more and browse the online store, visit fullcircusfarm.com