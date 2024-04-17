Verses and visions

Latest News
HVRHS softball beats Terryville 34-9
TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.
The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.
Madison "Maddog" DeWitt hit 5-for-5 with 5 RBIs.Riley Klein
HVRHS looked ready for a big game as the team got loose under clear blue skies, about 65 degrees at starting time. The breeze was cool, but the Mountaineers were all warmed up.
“These girls are throwing some nice passes,” remarked a Terryville supporter observing the Mountaineers’ pre-game drills.
HVRHS got to work immediately with their first eight batters reaching home. By the end of the first inning, the Mountaineers led the Kangaroos 9-1.
They tacked on six more in the second, before an action-packed third inning upped the score to 26-5.
The fourth inning was all Terryville. The Kangaroos put up four runs to HVRHS’s zero. Unrelenting, the Mountaineers added eight more in the fifth inning before ending the game on mercy rule (up by 15+ after the fifth inning).
Anne Moran struck out seven Kangaroos.Riley Klein
Anne Moran pitched a full five innings for HVRHS and struck out seven Kangaroos in the process.
Madison “Maddog” Dewitt drove in five runs on five hits for HVRHS, Diana Portillo logged three hits and four RBIs, and Grace Riva batted in three runs on three hits. Abbie White brought home three runs on a single at bat, but she was hit by a pitch on each of her other three times at the plate.
For Terryville, Molly Negro-Hawes hit a 3-RBI double.
HVRHS moved to 4-2 this season. The Mountaineers will be on the road again when they play Shepaug Valley Friday, April 19.
Abby Hogan and Diana Portillo were all smiles after the win.Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.
Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.
After a discussion of road work priorities, the board tabled the matter in anticipation of additional information from Downs.
The selectmen acknowledged that $30,000 in capital funds that was originally in the school board’s budget proposal for 2024-25 has been shifted to the municipal budget proposal at the request of the town’s auditing firm, King and King.
The town received about $1,700 in opioid lawsuit settlement funds. First Selectman Dave Barger said as per a previous agreement the funds would be turned over to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments for regional use.
At the April 8 meeting of the Board of Finance, the selectmen were asked to find $130,000 in spending cuts from their proposed spending plan for 2024-25. The current proposal has an increase of $124,593.
Both boards are holding special meetings Tuesday, April 16.
Sharon readies budgets for hearing
After weeks of meetings, the Board of Finance voted unanimously at a special meeting on Wednesday, April 10 to send the proposed 2024-25 annual budgets for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education to public hearing.
The proposed spending plan for Sharon Center School anticipates total expenditures of $4,328,390, a reduction from the current year by $185,937 (4.12%). When the Region One assessment is added, the total education budget rises to $6,045,960, but overall education costs still exhibit a savings of $57,396 (0.94%) when compared with the current year.
The Board of Selectmen’s budget proposal anticipates total town spending of $5,791,308, an increase of $461,580 (8.66%) over the current year. When expected revenues are taken into account, the total town spending budget is reduced to $4,969,207, an increase of $262,630 (5.58%) over the current year.
A portion of the increase in the selectmen’s budget is the result of recent negotiation of a three-year union contract for highway department employees, bringing wage levels closer to those offered by area towns similar to Sharon, First Selectman Casey Flanagan reported. Alignment with area towns improves retention rates among employees and ensures applications from qualified candidates when vacancies occur.
Residents can review the budget proposals on April 26 at a Board of Finance public hearing, at the Town Hall, beginning at 7 p.m. Copies of the proposed budgets are posted on the town website at www.sharonct.org.
Shepaug tennis defeats HVRHS
LAKEVILLE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys tennis team dropped a match 4-1 to Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, April 9.
HVRHS’s Manny Matsudaira won a third set super tiebreaker over the last year’s Berkshire League runner-up.
Coach Jeff Tripp said Leo Clayton “ lost a tough match in 3 sets.
“He won the first set 6-1 and then lost the second set 6-4. Instead of a full third set, we play a 10 point super tiebreaker to decide the match. Leo lost that 10-6.
“Tennis is so unique in that there is no clock to run out” Tripp said. “So when you get a lead, you have to keep winning points and games to win the match.”
“It was a really well played match from both players with a lot of attacking at the net and great lobs to counter. Leo is a senior but only playing tennis for his second season. He’s gotten much better really fast and hopefully this match will provide him some lessons moving forward.”
This spring HVRHS is playing matches at the Salisbury town courts in Lakeville, as the courts at the high school, which are slated for improvements, did not weather the winter well.
Clayton started playing tennis two years ago.Patrick L. Sullivan