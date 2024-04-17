Verses and visions

Alexis Fedorjaczenko

Patrick L. Sullivan
The David M. Hunt Library celebrated National Poetry Month Saturday, April 13 with a program of readings.

Participants read their own work or that of others.

Alexis Fedorjaczenko did a little of both, using the “cut-up” method of parsing other writers’ words, literally cutting the material up, and then reassembling it, with often surprising results.

On this occasion she used a little Emily Dickinson, an Audubon book about Massachusetts, and New York Times articles about fires in Holyoke, Mass.

She said she found a surprisingly large number of Times pieces about Holyoke conflagrations, going back to the mid-19th century and petering out in the 1970s.

David Capellero of Millerton, who has been published by CAPS (Calling All Poets), read his pithy original pieces.

Sarah Tames opened the proceedings with three of her own works, including the wry “Sympathy of Woe.”

Other participants included Barbara Deinhardt, Jerry Stanton, Fedora Maier, Robert Cronin, Betsy Sprague and Lonnie Carter.

Latest News

Anne Moran rounded the bases more than once when HVRHS played Terryville High School April 16.

Riley Klein

TERRYVILLE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School won by mercy rule at Terryville High School Tuesday, April 16.

The Mountaineers continued their high-scoring season with a whopping 34 runs against the Kangaroos, bringing the season total to an even 100 runs in HVRHS’ first six games of 2024. Every starter touched home at least once against Terryville, and so did two bench players.

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.

Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.

After weeks of meetings, the Board of Finance voted unanimously at a special meeting on Wednesday, April 10 to send the proposed 2024-25 annual budgets for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education to public hearing.

The proposed spending plan for Sharon Center School anticipates total expenditures of $4,328,390, a reduction from the current year by $185,937 (4.12%). When the Region One assessment is added, the total education budget rises to $6,045,960, but overall education costs still exhibit a savings of $57,396 (0.94%) when compared with the current year.

Leo Clayton gave it his all against Shepaug on April 9 but came up short in the tiebreaker.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys tennis team dropped a match 4-1 to Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, April 9.

HVRHS’s Manny Matsudaira won a third set super tiebreaker over the last year’s Berkshire League runner-up.

