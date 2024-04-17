Verses and visions

The David M. Hunt Library celebrated National Poetry Month Saturday, April 13 with a program of readings.

Participants read their own work or that of others.

Alexis Fedorjaczenko did a little of both, using the “cut-up” method of parsing other writers’ words, literally cutting the material up, and then reassembling it, with often surprising results.

On this occasion she used a little Emily Dickinson, an Audubon book about Massachusetts, and New York Times articles about fires in Holyoke, Mass.

She said she found a surprisingly large number of Times pieces about Holyoke conflagrations, going back to the mid-19th century and petering out in the 1970s.

David Capellero of Millerton, who has been published by CAPS (Calling All Poets), read his pithy original pieces.

Sarah Tames opened the proceedings with three of her own works, including the wry “Sympathy of Woe.”

Other participants included Barbara Deinhardt, Jerry Stanton, Fedora Maier, Robert Cronin, Betsy Sprague and Lonnie Carter.