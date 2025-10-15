wassaic project

Wassaic Project to unveil new works honoring care and connection

One of the Monuments to Motherhood sculptures by artist Molly Gochman at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, located near the Grand Army Plaza entrance.

Photo courtesy of Molly Gochman / By Alex McTigue

The Wassaic Project will unveil two new large-scale installations by artist and activist Molly Gochman on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m., including “Monuments to Motherhood” and “inseparable.” The free, family-friendly event is open to the public.

Gochman, a longtime supporter of the Wassaic Project, said she’s honored to see her works installed in a community “rooted in empathy, creativity and play.”

Her first installation, part of her Monuments to Motherhood series, is a nearly 10-foot bronze sculpture that celebrates the often unseen and undervalued labor of caregiving, challenging traditional ideas of what deserves public commemoration.

“I grew up surrounded by monuments to violence, like most of us, and began questioning what — and who — we choose to monumentalize in public,” said Gochman, reflecting on the many statues and monuments across the country that commemorate violence and war.

Gochman is also the founder of the Red Sand Project, a participatory artwork that uses sidewalk and earthwork installations to raise awareness and inspire action against human trafficking and exploitation. After years of exploring such complex issues, Monuments to Motherhood emerged from her desire to imagine prevention instead of reaction.

“I realized that care is the antidote to exploitation and decided to focus my next project on celebrating caregivers,” she said.

While many of Gochman’s works are created from inexpensive or discarded materials — such as construction debris used in a recent project symbolizing the Ukraine-Russia border — she said bronze was essential to this concept.

“Bronze will outlast me and my children,” she said. “It’s a material we’ve long valued, and it has this kind of magic alchemy with its environment. Every touch changes it — the oils from our skin leave marks that make it shine over time. Even the rain shapes it, marking it the way life leaves traces on us.”

Reminiscent of playgrounds, the architectural forms and loops of Gochman’s sculptures invite visitors to step inside and engage through touch. The art not only welcomes interaction, but also seems to hold and support those within it — like a protective womb.

Additional large-scale Monuments to Motherhood sculptures have been unveiled at other locations in the country, including Prospect Park in Brooklyn and Medical District Park in Memphis.

Accessibility and connection are central to Gochman’s work. Her second piece on the Wassaic grounds, “inseparable,” spells the word in Braille through 28 grass-covered earth mounds, inviting visitors to climb, play and engage physically. Gochman said it “symbolizes our deep interconnection with one another and the natural world.”

With this work, she pushes back against the human tendency to feel “fragmented” and separate from one another. “We’re all made of the same stuff — stardust — constantly recycled and connected,” she said. “There’s no real divide between us and the world around us. It’s all inseparable.”

With both works, Gochman hopes to uplift the ideas of care and community. Ultimately, she believes people themselves are “breathing monuments.” Through Monuments to Motherhood — and its unmistakably reflective bronze surface — she hopes visitors “find their reflection in it and see that they, themselves, are the monument.”

Community members and visitors are encouraged to come climb, play and reflect at the Wassaic Project next weekend. Gochman’s new works will remain as long-term installations on the grounds.

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

