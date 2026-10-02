Wednesday Game Day

Wednesdays, beginning Oct. 7
Learn and play American mahjong with experienced players Kathy Fricker and Meg Szalewicz on Wednesday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Beginner mahjong requires registration, with a commitment to attend each session. Backgammon for all levels continues Wednesday afternoons from 2:30 to 4:40 p.m., with a short strategy tutorial followed by play. No registration is required for backgammon. Free and open to all. For more information, call 860-364-5041 or visit hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org.