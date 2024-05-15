Wheels of Justice

Latest News
SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.
The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.
There will be free refreshments in the form of brick-oven pizza baked on the spot and soft drinks served by Big Green Truck Pizza. And there will be games and recorded music to add to the festivities.
The Comcast company will bring a mobile showroom with customer service people ready to answer questions, demonstrate products and offer personalized tech help.
Star spangled road trip
May 15, 2024
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.
The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.
Of his book promotion appearances, he said he does not like “talking at people.”
“I want to talk with people about their communities.”
Of “50 States of Mind,” he said “the book is the reason to come together and talk about democracy” minus the familiar talking points.
He prefers to concentrate on individuals’ stories.
“There’s not enough storytelling.”
During his trip, he and a couple of friends found themselves in a bar and grill in Cleveland called Skeets.
The clientele was, he discovered, predominantly black sheet metal workers.
The visit was a little awkward at first, but once Bernsten started asking about the neighborhood — and listening attentively to the replies — the atmosphere warmed up.
The customers and the bartender, a woman named Denise, described their community, warts and all.
They told him about a recent incident in the neighborhood, in which a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered. They talked about what it’s like to live with economic and social uncertainty.
“It’s about right now,” one person said.
Bernsten said this episode was one of his favorites “because it shows all sides of a community.”
The book began life as a thesis project at Oxford University, where Bernsten was in graduate school.
Bernsten said he was taken aback when his casually pitched idea of visiting all 50 states, primarily traveling by car and staying with people, not in hotels, was endorsed by the university.
“I didn’t even have a car!”
He used social media to find people willing to host him.
“In two weeks I had places to stay in 42 states.”
After this odyssey, Bernsten drew some conclusions.
One was that the words “politics” or “’democracy’ often mask what is really important to Americans.
“It’s really about their stories being heard.”
And one thing that unites Americans of all stripes?
“People wanted me to see the best of their communities.”
South Kent lax defeats Hoosac
May 15, 2024
Lans Christensen
KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.
Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.
Francis Dunham added another goal in the first quarter and established a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals.
The first half ended with another Tatro goal assisted by Will Hughes.
Francis Dunham attacks the Hoosac defense.Lans Christensen
The second half was highlighted by even more aggressive play by South Kent. Their offense was very effectively setting up plays, making good passes and taking scoring shots.
Hughes, Tatro, and Dunham combined for eight more goals and the third quarter ended in a 12-2 lead for the Cardinals.
Hoosac’s offense struggled to string together a strong attack and their infrequent shots were often wide of the goal.
South Kent’s goalie, Duke Nower, was always ready and stopped all the shots on net.
Charley Griffith and Drew Jensen added two more Cardinal goals in the fourth, giving South Kent a gratifying 14-2 victory.
The Cardinals upped the season record to 2-5 in their last home game of the 2024 season.
Lans Christensen
NEW PRESTON — The 29th annual Kent Invitational boys and girls rowing regatta took place on Lake Waramaug Saturday, May 11.
This sun-filled day of racing featured eight high school teams: Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Farmington High School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, Brunswick School, and East Lyme High School.
Multiple rowing teams from each school faced off on the 1,500-meter course as hundreds of attendees took in the races from shore.
Kent Coach Eric Houston described racing conditions as “almost perfect,” aside from a slight tailwind, and thanked all the volunteers who contributed to a successful day on the water.
“There were some very good and close races today,” Houston stated.
For the girls, the race between first boat crews was won by Kent with a time of 5:12.1. Hotchkiss placed second in 5:23.2 and Simsbury took third with 5:29.7.
Kent won the girls second boat race as well in 5:32.8, followed by Hotchkiss in second place with a time of 5:40.2 and Farmington in third with 5:46.9. During this race, Hotchkiss’s boat caught a blade in the buoy line, which delayed them for a few strokes about midway through the course. They recovered and finished the race less than eight seconds behind Kent.
The girls third boat race was won by Kent in 5:43.7. Simsbury took second in 6:03.5 and Farmington placed third in 6:46.3.
The fourth boat race for the girls was won by Farmington with a time of 6:13.2, followed by East Lyme in 6:34.1 for second and Kent took third in 6:45.4.
Boys rowing teams from Salisbury School, Kent School, and Brunswick School hit Lake Waramaug May 11 for the 29th annual Kent Invitational.Lans Christensen
The boys first boat race was won by Salisbury in 4:29.5. Kent followed closely behind, earning second in 4:30.3 and Brunswick took third in 4:33.4.
Kent won the boys second boat race in a photo finish, a half second ahead of Salisbury. Kent finished in 4:46.4, Salisbury finished in 4:46.9 and Brunswick took third in 4:51.8.
Brunswick placed first in the boys third boat race with 4:57.4. Kent followed in second with a time of 5:02.2 and Salisbury took third in 5:15.5.
The boys fourth boat race was won by Brunswick in 5:07.8, followed by Farmington in second with a time of 5:16.9 and Kent in third at 5:25.6.
When the regatta was done, crews broke down the boats and loaded them back onto the buses.Lans Christensen
