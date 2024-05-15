Wheels of Justice

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.

The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.

Star spangled road trip

Ryan Bernsten shared insights gained from a trip across the country.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.

The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.

South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

South Kent’s Aidan Tatro rips a scoring shot past the Hoosac goalie, May 9.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.

Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.

Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

The girls heat between first boats from Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, and East Lyme High School was won by Kent.

Lans Christensen

NEW PRESTON — The 29th annual Kent Invitational boys and girls rowing regatta took place on Lake Waramaug Saturday, May 11.

This sun-filled day of racing featured eight high school teams: Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Farmington High School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, Brunswick School, and East Lyme High School.

