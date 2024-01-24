‘When hatred gets out of hand’
Dividends
david m. hunt library

‘When hatred gets out of hand’

Felice Cohen, a journalist, writer and professional organizer, spoke about her 2010 book “What Papa Told Me” to an online audience via the David M. Hunt Library Thursday, Jan. 18.

The “papa” in question was her grandfather, Murray Schwartzbaum, from Szczekociny, Poland, who as a Jewish boy survived five years in eight different Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Cohen said as a child “I had no idea” about the Holocaust until she read Elie Wiesel’s “Night,” in middle school. The book, published in 1960, is a memoir about the Holocaust.

The subject scared her. It wasn’t until she was in college that she became curious. One subject of her curiosity was the death of her grandmother, which she had been told was from cancer.

It turned out the grandmother died by suicide.

She asked her grandfather about it, and in order to explain, he had to go back to the Holocaust and the Lodz ghetto.

After Nazi Germany invaded Poland and the country was split up between the Germans and the Soviet Union, Polish Jews and Roma were forcibly moved into areas known as “ghettos,” where they were kept apart from the non-Jewish population.

Conditions in the ghettos were appalling, and nobody knew when they would be sent on to one of the labor or death camps.

Schwartzbaum told Cohen that her grandmother was staying in one room with her sister and her boys when the Germans came for the sister.

As she was dragged out, she asked Cohen’s grandmother to look after the children.

The next day the Germans returned and took the boys. The day after that, they sent the grandmother to Auschwitz.

Both sisters survived, but the boys did not. And years later, when the sisters were reunited, Cohen’s grandmother was asked by her sister why she hadn’t saved the boys.

Cohen’s grandmother sank into a deep depression. Treatment was ineffective, and she eventually hanged herself.

Cohen wrote about this unhappy history in college, and Schwartzbaum suggested he tell her his story as well.

Cohen said it took 18 years to put “What Papa Told Me” together. Her grandfather lived in Florida, and she was in New York, so she visited frequently, with tape recorder and notebook at the ready.

A sample:

At the Treblinka extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland, Schwartzbaum and others were ordered outside in winter and told to form a circle.

An officer in a Jeep-type vehicle drove into the circle. In the vehicle was a Jewish prisoner with an apple in his mouth.

The Nazi drove around the circle for everyone to get a good look.

He stopped and announced that the man had been caught stealing an apple.

As punishment, he was forced to hold the apple in his mouth, like a roast pig.

“But a Jew is no better than a pig,” yelled the Nazi before shooting the man in the head.

Cohen recalled being overwhelmed, not only by the savagery but by the realization that these and similar memories had been in her grandfather’s mind “for decades.”

The book came out in 2010, and Cohen did not expect massive sales. When 150 people bought it, she was thrilled.

But by a happy set of circumstances, the book took off.

Cohen was living in a miniscule apartment in New York, and agreed to participate in a video shoot about how to live in small settings. Visible in the video was her computer screen with the book cover showing.

The video took off, with views in the millions. Much of the response was on the subject or organizing, which is Cohen’s area of expertise.

But after that response tapered off, people began getting in touch about the book.

According to the Amazon.com listing, some 35,000 copies have been sold, and Cohen has spoken at libraries, schools, and other venues.

Schwartzbaum died eight years ago, Cohen said. But he was thrilled at the book’s success.

“This is one man’s story, for 6 million others,” she said. “It tells us what happens when hatred gets out of hand.”

david m. hunt library

Latest News

Sculpture at The Mount

Sculpture at The Mount

The Berkshires-based SculptureNow outdoor art exhibition, which has been hosted at The Mount in Lenox, Mass., for the past nine years, has been adopted as an official Mount program.

The newly renamed Sculpture at The Mount will continue to present the work of rising and longtime artists while maintaining the variety of styles and mediums that visitors to the popular showcase have come to expect. The exhibit entertained over 55,000 guests in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
sculpture

New public artworks by Bard students on display in Dutchess and Columbia counties

New public artworks by Bard students on display in Dutchess and Columbia counties

A billboard by Bard College student James Wise was displayed at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023 - Jan. 17, 2024. Titled “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard questions the increasing dependence on artificial intelligence and its consequences. The billboard was part of Shandaken Projects’ public art initiative 14x48.

Photo courtesy Bard College

DUTCHESS AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES — A billboard with art by James Wise of the Bard College class of ’26 was on view at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Titled, “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard came about through a partnership with Bard Community Arts Collaborative, the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard, and Shandaken Project’s Public Arts Initiative.

Keep ReadingShow less

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey