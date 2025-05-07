sovereign state

Who will he be? Papal thoughts

Little known is that you don’t have to be a priest to be the Pope.I have 18 years of Catholic education, six with the Jesuits, so why don’t I throw a red hat in the ring? I can wear a red sash, no, too Trumpian, with the best of them.And the red velvet shoes that the previous pope, Benedict XVI, wore, probably still wears, maybe not so much.

Years back, sitting in the lobby of the Palmer House hotel in Chicago with two pals, imbibing per usual,suddenly the noise shuts up.And in strolls the Cardinal, Francis George, with an entourage of young priests flanking him on all sides.Even those of us who thought he was an oppressive repressive yahoo were stopped in silence and awe. We were, somehow, in the presence of royalty.And quickly smoothly this presence became absence.

In 2024, Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Cardinal Blaise Cupich who succeeded George.Cupich had hit 75 and was required to submit his resignation.The Pope is not required to accept it, which he did not.Blaise, a pretty cool dude.Uncomfortable in the Cardinal’s traditional mansion, right down the street from the original Playboy club, the ghost of Hefner striding the Gold Coast of Chicago’s wealthy self,Blaise did not live in the papal mansion as did George and his predecessors, but rather in an apartment, 945 square feet, in Holy Name Cathedral near Chicago’s Loop.

Before being named Cardinal, Archbishop Cupich, in a first official act, visited three churches — one Black, one Latino and oneCentral European. Cupich was born into a Croatian family of nine and speaks six languages.

So who will Blaise vote for? His saint’s name is after the patron of throat health.(My pal Patrick Lynch of Sharon had throat cancer earlier in his life and succumbed recently to various complications.)

Will he vote for one of two African Cardinals, one a rabid homophobe or the other, Cardinal Antoine Kamabanda, who is Rwandan. The latter lost most of his family to the genocide of the Hutus by the Tutsis. (The Tutsis are tall, the Hutus are short, so of course the Hutus had to be exterminated.)

Or the Filipino, Luis Antonio Tagle, known as the Asian Francis.Luis has Spanish names, as do many Filipinos.

A close friend, steeped in Jesuiticisms, said —What did Francis, a Jesuit, do? Nothing for women, never explicitly promoting LGBTQ rights (“Who am I to say?” when asked about gay priests, a quote quoted roundly round the globe.)

I, falling on the thorns of bleeding platitudes, responded, Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. And Francis, by any account, was a good man.

I dare say we don’t want Our Dear Leader who is pictured dressed like the Pope.More to the point, his backside showing his corpulent handles swinging a golf club, his shirt hiked up revealing the tattoo with MS-13. That’s it! Send him to Cecot, the Venezuelan paradise, where Senor Garcia awaits, bolo in hand.

Not even Francis would wish that on him.

Eager to see the white smoke and hear Habemus Papam!



Lonnie Carter is a playwright, Obie winner and his signature play is “The Sovereign State of Boogedy Boogedy.”

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

Roaring Oaks Florist launches self-serve flower market

Terence S. Miller, owner of Roaring Oaks Florist in the new self-serve area of the shop.

Natalia Zukerman

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Roaring Oaks Florist in Lakeville has launched a new self-serve flower station next to its Main Street shop, offering high-quality, grab-and-go bouquets from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week — including Sundays when the main store is closed.

Owner Terence S. Miller, who bought the shop 24 years ago at just 20 years old, calls the new feature “a modern twist on an old-school honor system,” with some high-tech updates.

