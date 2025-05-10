Windy weather cancels Kent Invitational

Glastonbury High School crew attempted to battle wind and white caps on Lake Waramaug at the Kent Invitational that was ultimately cancelled, May 10.

Photo by Lans Christensen
crew

KENT — The annual Kent Invitational regatta on Lake Waramaug did not start this year due to strong winds in excess for 30 miles per hour on Saturday, May 10.

The gusts caused white caps on the lake's surface and boats were unable to stay in lane or arrange on the starting line.

An initial starting time delay ultimately led to a full cancellation at 2 p.m.

crew

Latest News

Masked, armed ICE agents arrest two men in Great Barrington as witnesses taunt, shoot video

GREAT BARRINGTON — Attarilm Mcclennon woke up on Tuesday morning to see a man standing on the fire escape and talking on the phone outside his apartment building in Barrington House.

When Mcclennon stepped out into the hallway that connects Main Street with the Triplex parking lot, he saw another man lingering there.

immigration

Wake Robin developers reapply with P&Z

Wake Robin Inn is located on Sharon Road in Lakeville.
Photo by John Coston

LAKEVILLE — ARADEV LLC, the developer behind the proposed redesign of Wake Robin Inn, returned before Salisbury’s Planning and Zoning Commission at its May 5 regular meeting with a 644-page plan that it says scales back the project.

ARADEV withdrew its previous application last December after a six-round public hearing in which neighbors along Wells Hill Road and Sharon Road rallied against the proposal as detrimental to the neighborhood.

wake robin inn

Housatonic lax wins 18-6 versus Lakeview

Chloe Hill, left, scored once in the game against Lakeview High School Tuesday, May 7.
Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School girls lacrosse kept rolling Tuesday, May 6, with a decisive 18-6 win over Lakeview High School.

Eight different players scored for Housatonic in the Northwest Corner rivalry matchup. Sophomore Georgie Clayton led the team with five goals.

lacrosse

Troutbeck Symposium 2025: the latest chapter in continuing a vital legacy

Participating students and teachers gathered for the traditional photo at the 2025 Troutbeck Symposium on Thursday, May 1.

Leila Hawken

Students and educators from throughout the region converged at Troutbeck in Amenia for a three-day conference to present historical research projects undertaken collaboratively by students with a common focus on original research into their chosen topics. Area independent schools and public schools participated in the conference that extended from Wednesday, April 30 to Friday, May 2.

The symposium continues the Troutbeck legacy as a decades-old gathering place for pioneers in social justice and reform. Today it is a destination luxury country inn, but Troutbeck remains conscious of its significant place in history.

education