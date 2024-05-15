Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

Latest News
SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.
The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.
There will be free refreshments in the form of brick-oven pizza baked on the spot and soft drinks served by Big Green Truck Pizza. And there will be games and recorded music to add to the festivities.
The Comcast company will bring a mobile showroom with customer service people ready to answer questions, demonstrate products and offer personalized tech help.
Star spangled road trip
FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.
The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.
Of his book promotion appearances, he said he does not like “talking at people.”
“I want to talk with people about their communities.”
Of “50 States of Mind,” he said “the book is the reason to come together and talk about democracy” minus the familiar talking points.
He prefers to concentrate on individuals’ stories.
“There’s not enough storytelling.”
During his trip, he and a couple of friends found themselves in a bar and grill in Cleveland called Skeets.
The clientele was, he discovered, predominantly black sheet metal workers.
The visit was a little awkward at first, but once Bernsten started asking about the neighborhood — and listening attentively to the replies — the atmosphere warmed up.
The customers and the bartender, a woman named Denise, described their community, warts and all.
They told him about a recent incident in the neighborhood, in which a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped and murdered. They talked about what it’s like to live with economic and social uncertainty.
“It’s about right now,” one person said.
Bernsten said this episode was one of his favorites “because it shows all sides of a community.”
The book began life as a thesis project at Oxford University, where Bernsten was in graduate school.
Bernsten said he was taken aback when his casually pitched idea of visiting all 50 states, primarily traveling by car and staying with people, not in hotels, was endorsed by the university.
“I didn’t even have a car!”
He used social media to find people willing to host him.
“In two weeks I had places to stay in 42 states.”
After this odyssey, Bernsten drew some conclusions.
One was that the words “politics” or “’democracy’ often mask what is really important to Americans.
“It’s really about their stories being heard.”
And one thing that unites Americans of all stripes?
“People wanted me to see the best of their communities.”
South Kent lax defeats Hoosac
KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.
Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.
Francis Dunham added another goal in the first quarter and established a 3-0 lead for the Cardinals.
The first half ended with another Tatro goal assisted by Will Hughes.
Francis Dunham attacks the Hoosac defense.Lans Christensen
The second half was highlighted by even more aggressive play by South Kent. Their offense was very effectively setting up plays, making good passes and taking scoring shots.
Hughes, Tatro, and Dunham combined for eight more goals and the third quarter ended in a 12-2 lead for the Cardinals.
Hoosac’s offense struggled to string together a strong attack and their infrequent shots were often wide of the goal.
South Kent’s goalie, Duke Nower, was always ready and stopped all the shots on net.
Charley Griffith and Drew Jensen added two more Cardinal goals in the fourth, giving South Kent a gratifying 14-2 victory.
The Cardinals upped the season record to 2-5 in their last home game of the 2024 season.
KENT — The Kent Board of Selectmen held a special meeting, led by First Selectman Marty Lindenmeyer and Selectmen Glen Sanchez and Lynn Worthington, on Tuesday, May 7, in preparation for Kent’s annual budget meeting on Friday, May 17.
The board is seeking to create a project called “Hazardous Tree Removal or Trimming” to address clearing hazardous branches, limbs, or fallen trees on municipal property or within the right-of-way.
Funding for this tree removal project is proposed at $20,792.13 for the fiscal year of 2024 and will be reimbursed by The Local Capital Improvement Program (LoCIP), which aids towns in improvement projects involving roads. Removing tree limbs for road accessibility would fall under LoCIP’s guidelines. The selectmen carried the motion.
Another motion carried at the meeting was to increase funds for improvements to Kent Town Hall, including the air conditioning, the generator, the parking lot, and the boiler. LoCIP’s grant would also reimburse this project, which is set for $41,425.
Funds for both the tree removal project and improvements for the town hall project, if passed, would be disbursed by Sunday, June 30, and an annual expense report from the town will be due by Sunday, Sept. 1.
The agenda for the town meeting was set and it was decided that the meeting would start at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17, but doors would be open for voters early at 6 p.m. to allow time to verify voting eligibility.
Much of the discussion at the special meeting was reserved for addressing the grant-funded Housatonic Resource Recovery Authority program at the transfer station called “Save As You Throw.”
The project began in 2023 and the board is now looking at spending costs to residents in the 2025 and 2026 fiscal years regarding the system of special bags used at the transfer station.
A motion was passed for residents to use colored bags, which they will receive in a bundle with the option to purchase more, with locations pending.
Discussion turned to getting an official Kent logo printed on the bags, which was not expected to add any additional cost to residents, but exact numbers were not available at the time of the meeting regarding the logo bags. Further details will be clarified by the selectmen’s office.