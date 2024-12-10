Winter sports await

The flakes have started flying, and the forecast shows nothing but cold for the foreseeable future. After an unusually warm fall, the transition may feel abrupt, but let the frosty temps remind us that it is now December and snow-sliding season is nigh upon us. So unpack your parkas, wax your skis, and don’t forget to pick up any last minute gear.

Listed below are our region’s best offerings for gravity-powered, high-speed, non-motorized winter recreation. Please be aware that projected opening dates are weather dependent, and subject to change.

Downhill Skiing

Mohawk Mountain

The Northwest Corner’s own Mohawk Mountain has taken advantage of the recent chill by firing up its state of the art snowmaking equipment. The resort announced an opening date of Dec. 6, and if the weather stays cold and snowy then the slopes should be ready for your freshly-tuned edges. Season passes and seasonal rentals are available now; information on options and pricing is available at www.mohawkmtn.com. The mountain will be open for night skiing every day except Sunday this season, with the lifts spinning until 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Updates on resort operations can be found on its Instagram @mohawkmtn.

Ski Sundown

The classic New Hartford resort also hasn’t formalized an opening date, but when it does, it will be spinning its lifts long into the night with its characteristic long hours. The resort is scheduled to be open until 10:00 pm every day except Christmas Eve, when it will shut down operations at 4 o’clock so employees can enjoy the holiday with their families. The resort will open back up for an evening session from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day. Season passes are still available at the resort’s website at skisundown.com, as well as additional information about events, rentals, and facilities at the mountain. Ski Sundown has also gotten its snowmaking program rolling, as can be seen on their Instagram @skisundown.

Butternut

Butternut has thankfully emerged undamaged and unthreatened from the recent wildfire on East Mountain, and is eager to assure skiers and riders that everything is on track for a great season at the mountain. The retail shop has reopened for weekends after wildfire-induced closures, so be sure to stop by to stock up on winter essentials. Stay updated on shop opening hours at skibutternut.com or on their Instagram @skibutternut. The resort has also extended its $50 discount on both its unlimited and midweek season passes until Dec. 8.

Butternut’s flight chair on a snowy day. Courtesy skibutternut.com





Catamount

The dual-state staple is also advertising short-term reduced prices, offering a slew of Black Friday deals on its website, catamountski.com/. The mountain is slated to open on Dec. 7, and encourages riders to buy their season passes before the first skiers carve their way down the mountain’s 1000 feet of vertical drop. The resort offers a range of pass options, including their Night Summit Pass which allows access from 3:00 p.m. until the lifts stop for just $199. Recent posts on their Instagram, @catamountmtnresort, depict a pleasantly wintry scene on the hill with snow guns blazing.

Bosquet Mountain

Bosquet’s Instagram, @bosquet.mountain, also shows robust snowmaking operations in progress. Information on season passes, rentals, instruction, and package deals are available at the resort’s website, bousquetmountain.com. For the terrain park-inclined, the mountain has announced it will be hosting a rail jam from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13, its opening day. More details on the event will be announced soon via Instagram.

Jiminy Peak

Further north, Jiminy Peak has announced its own opening day of Saturday, Dec. 7. The mountain has picked up a few inches of snow from recent weather systems moving through, and is forecasted more by the end of the week, setting the stage for some potentially stellar turns on the hill this weekend. Information on season pass sales, rentals, and more can be found at www.jiminypeak.com. Keep up with their Instagram, @jiminypeak, for updates on openings and other news.

Tubing

For those who prefer to careen down icy slopes in a seated position rather than standing, several facilities in our region offer tubing opportunities that appeal to the whole family (provided they’re over 42” tall).

Bosquet will be providing tubing throughout the winter, while Mohawk Mountain and Butternut will offer timed slots on Friday evenings and during the weekends. Information on pricing, schedules, and rules can be found at the resorts’ websites.