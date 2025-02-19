Winter Weekend in Norfolk returns

Star Childs of Norfolk enjoys cross-country skiing on one of Norfolk’s many trails.

Wiley Wood
community

Winter Weekend in Norfolk returns

Winter WIN (Weekend In Norfolk) will take place again Feb. 22 to 23 with a wonderful mix of in-person and virtual events highlighting creative talent in Norfolk.

Highlights include food and drink specials at the Icebox Cafe and the Berkshire Country Store, nature walks, pickleball, art displays and lectures at the Norfolk Library, live Americana and world music on Saturday at the Norfolk HUB, chamber music by Yale students, a live Tango performance, dance classes, tours of historical structures, art exhibits, a book launch, a raffle, open houses at the Fire Department and the Sugar House, lectures, movies, and much more.

WIN committee member Sue Frisch said, “We’re so proud to be part of a town that unites to create a festival like this for everyone. Literally all of Norfolk volunteers to give everyone—visitors and each other—a good time and show them how great Norfolk is.”

New this year are a Mushroom Inoculation Workshop at Husky Meadows Farm,a special book launch celebrating “The Norfolk Library: History, Culture, Community,” the film, “The Jump,” Seattle Children’s Film Festival and selections from Disney including short movies for kids, and special discounts at Berkshire Country Store (doughnuts) and Icebox Cafe (chai). Also on offer are a pop-up bookstore, wildlife tracking walk, Pickleball, and more.

Old favorites include hiking, skiing, snowshoeing on Norfolk trails and fly-tying workshops. Ice- skating on the town rink will depend on the weather.

Norfolk and area residents can also look forward to summer WIN on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 1, 2, 3, 2025 (10th annual Weekend in Norfolk).

Most events are free; registration in advance is always recommended. For a full list of activities and information on how to register, please see the WIN website: weekendinnorfolk.org

Information can also be obtained at the Norfolk HUB at 2 Station Place in downtown Norfolk.

community

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Keep ReadingShow less
ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Norman Reich

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries