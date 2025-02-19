Winter Weekend in Norfolk returns

Winter WIN (Weekend In Norfolk) will take place again Feb. 22 to 23 with a wonderful mix of in-person and virtual events highlighting creative talent in Norfolk.

Highlights include food and drink specials at the Icebox Cafe and the Berkshire Country Store, nature walks, pickleball, art displays and lectures at the Norfolk Library, live Americana and world music on Saturday at the Norfolk HUB, chamber music by Yale students, a live Tango performance, dance classes, tours of historical structures, art exhibits, a book launch, a raffle, open houses at the Fire Department and the Sugar House, lectures, movies, and much more.

WIN committee member Sue Frisch said, “We’re so proud to be part of a town that unites to create a festival like this for everyone. Literally all of Norfolk volunteers to give everyone—visitors and each other—a good time and show them how great Norfolk is.”

New this year are a Mushroom Inoculation Workshop at Husky Meadows Farm,a special book launch celebrating “The Norfolk Library: History, Culture, Community,” the film, “The Jump,” Seattle Children’s Film Festival and selections from Disney including short movies for kids, and special discounts at Berkshire Country Store (doughnuts) and Icebox Cafe (chai). Also on offer are a pop-up bookstore, wildlife tracking walk, Pickleball, and more.

Old favorites include hiking, skiing, snowshoeing on Norfolk trails and fly-tying workshops. Ice- skating on the town rink will depend on the weather.

Norfolk and area residents can also look forward to summer WIN on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 1, 2, 3, 2025 (10th annual Weekend in Norfolk).

Most events are free; registration in advance is always recommended. For a full list of activities and information on how to register, please see the WIN website: weekendinnorfolk.org

Information can also be obtained at the Norfolk HUB at 2 Station Place in downtown Norfolk.