From 5 to 7 p.m., the library hosts a reception for its annual benefit art sale featuring more than 50 local artists. All works measure 12 by 12 inches and are priced at $150, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the library. Unsold works remain on display through Jan. 8. More information at huntlibrary.org/art-wall
Latest News
Classifieds - November 24, 2026
Lakeville Journal
Nov 25, 2026
REAL ESTATE FOR SALE
PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination
SERVICES OFFERED
Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residental & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. CT and NY. 845-636-3212.
Carpenter/Builder/Handy-man David Valyou. Renovations, Repairs and Maintenance. Old homes and barns my speciality. Extensive knowledge and experience. 25 years serving NY, CT, MA. Licensed & insured. Based in Canaan, CT. Call or text 917-538-1617 for consultation. David Valyou@yahoo.com
HOUSE FOR RENT
2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2,275.00 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.
SHARON, CT HOUSE FOR RENT $3,200/Month. Private 2-3 bedroom home on 3 acres with 2 car garage and new kitchen appliances. Furnished or unfurnished. Close to Mohawk Ski Area, land trust trails, restaurants & prep schools. Electric, mowing & plowing included. Tenant responsible for fuel oil. Pets considered. References, credit check, first month rent plus security deposit required. Call 860-671-1112.
APARTMENTS FOR RENT
3 Room Apartment in Sharon. Utilities included. $1800 per month. 860-248-0056.
HELP WANTED
Looking for a person to find events for a nature-based retreat. Contact Gary at 860-248-0056.
Cat Caregiver Needed for the Last Post Sanctuary in Falls Village, CT. This position involves daily cleaning of the cat rooms including dish and litter box washing, laundry, sweeping, and mopping. Must have good transportation. Currently looking for someone to work Sunday and Monday with the possibility of more hours in the future. Please send letter of interest to: cats@thelastpost.org or call 860-824-0831 and ask for Lauren.
TAG SALES SHARON, CT
Sharon Methodist Church Christmas Fair Fri. & Sat. Dec. 4th & 5th. 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
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Legal Notices - November 24, 2026
Lakeville Journal
Nov 25, 2026
Salisbury Housing Committee Annual Meeting
The Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) is holding its annual meeting to elect officers for the coming year on Tuesday, December 8 at 5:00 pm, by Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting and may submit nominees for the Board before the meeting. Nominations may be made to SHC, PO Box 10, Salisbury. The Zoom address is available at salisburycthousing.org. SHC is the proprietor of affordable rental units located in Salisbury. Anyone interested in renting at any SHC location should call Tammy Broderick at 860-435-0049.
11-26-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF FRANK G. HUFNER
Late of Sharon (26-00433)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 26, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Linda J. Hufner 454 Cornwall Bridge Road Sharon, CT 06069 Jordan Bergs Clerk
11-26-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
GRETCHEN RATH DOOLITTLE
Late of West Cornwall
AKA Gretchen R. Doolittle (26-00445)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 19, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Michael Jennings Doolittle c/o Michael Downes Lynch Law Office of Michael D. Lynch 106 Upper Main Street P.O. Box 1776 Sharon, CT 06069 Jordan Bergs Clerk
11-26-26
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 9, 2026: Approved Report to the Planning and Zoning Commission - Application IWWC-26-47 by Gregory Murphy for resubdivision of 157 Lime Rock Rd. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 03 lot 06-3 and is known as 157 Lime Rock Road, Lakeville, CT 06039. Deemed Exempt - Application IWWC-26-50 by John Landon to use a forestry mower to remove invasive Japanese Honeysuckle shrubs on back section of the Land Trust property between the existing field and the Rail Trail. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 11 lot 20 and is known as 0 Main Street, Salisbury, CT, 06068 ("The Vincent Preserve"). The owner of the property is Salisbury Association INC. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission Sally Spillane, Secretary
11-26-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JEFFREY ROSATI
Late of West Cornwall
AKA Jeffrey A. Rosati (26-00450)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated October 21, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Bernetta A. Rosati c/o Linda M Patz Drury, Patz, & Citrin P.O. Box 101 Canaan, CT 06018 Jordan Bergs Clerk
11-26-26
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All things local at The Local
D.H. Callahan
Nov 24, 2026
D.H. Callahan
In the heart of West Cornwall, up the hill from the covered bridge and right by the train tracks, sits The Local, a beacon of the community filled with locally made goods and crafts. The Local is a nonprofit shop created to showcase the craftsmanship of the area. Owned by the Hughes Memorial Union, whose goal is to create shared spaces for the Cornwall community, the shop is run by the ever-tenacious and perpetually welcoming Libby Mitchell, who seems to have personal relationships with everyone who contributes.
The Local invites all kinds of craftspeople and creators who live or work in the Northwest Corner to contribute whatever they happen to make. The crafts are complemented by a wide variety of ingredients from local farmers and producers and a scrumptious array of prepared foods from chefs, bakers and cottage kitchen cooks with something special to share. Since the store is only open on Fridays and Saturdays, those prepared foods are always fresh and always delicious.
Coffee, Coffee, Coffee
Cornwall Bridge Coffee imports carefully selected coffee beans from around the world and roasts them in small batches at its home roastery in the shadow of the Cornwall covered bridge. Its blends and single-origin offerings can make any morning as cozy as you’d like it. $20.
Bespoke Shoes for Stylish Women
Lauren Brinkers is a cobbler based in Cornwall Bridge who crafts custom shoes with leather she paints herself using hand-mixed dyes. One-of-a-kind fashion for the one-of-a-kind gal on your list. $475.
Handmade Hearth Brooms
Honey Tuttle is a local artisan who makes a variety of crafts adorned with engravings and wood burning, but her hearth brooms are perfect for all those little messes. $30.
Cutting Boards
Phill West is a local woodworker who blends different kinds of wood to make creative cutting boards in a variety of shapes and sizes. $30 to $70.
Greeting Cards
April Stewart Klausner is a local artist whose Northwest Corner-inspired cards are the perfect complement to any good gift. $7.
415 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, Conn. • hughesmemorialunion.org/the-local • Instagram: @thelocaltheunion
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Hand-knit warmth at Whistle Stop Boutique
Graham Corrigan
Nov 24, 2026
Graham Corrigan
After shopping for the kids, consider stopping next door. Whistle Stop Boutique is just steps away from Cedar Closet and offers a variety of clothing and accessories for adults and children. Its specialty is hand-knit winterwear. Proprietor Naomi Calabro and her sister, Denice, make everything from hats ($25) and purses ($6) to sweaters and blankets ($35 to $60).
There are also mittens for adults ($27) and children ($13), along with potholders ($13). The boutique carries plenty of other items not handmade by the Calabros, including workwear, vintage clothing and unique household goods.
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A little luxury for everyone on your list
Jennifer Almquist
Nov 24, 2026
Provided
Geraldine Woodruff grew up in Scotland and brought her extensive retail experience at Heal’s of London, Conran’s and Pottery Barn to Litchfield County when she opened her boutique in 1992.
Terston began as a home accents store and has since expanded to include a curated collection of women’s apparel, including sumptuous sweaters, jewelry, accessories, dresses and warm coats. The bright, welcoming emporium features soft music and inviting scents to soothe the senses.
At Christmastime, Terston offers a particularly festive collection. “Treat your best friend, hostess, glam girl, teacher or stylish sister to thoughtful pieces for someone who deserves a touch of luxury,” Woodruff said.
From fine table linens and glassware to scented diffusers, LAFCO candles, cozy scarves and gloves, colorful South African pottery and whimsical stocking stuffers, Terston makes holiday shopping a pleasure.
“Whether you’re finding the perfect gift or treating yourself, Terston is here to make your holiday shopping joyful and effortless. Wishing you a warm, bright and beautiful holiday season,” Woodruff said with a smile as she turned to wrap another colorful package.
For shoppers looking for a more personalized experience, Terston also offers private shopping appointments before and after regular business hours.
Faux-fur pull-through scarf.Provided
Faux Fur Pull-Through Scarf — $65
Made in the USA, this scarf is the ultimate cold-weather accent piece. Soft and sumptuous, with a bouncy, cloudlike texture, it’s as cozy as it is glamorous. The signature satin-lined pull-through slot lets you effortlessly create a polished bow look in seconds, with no fussing required.
Martini Glass With Platinum Rim — $19.50
These stylish martini glasses are an elegant gift for the cocktail connoisseur!
April Cornell table linens.Provided
April Cornell Table Linens — $40 to $125
A perennial favorite, April Cornell’s hand-printed chickadee linens offer a touch of whimsy to your holiday tablescape. A set of four napkins is $40, while tablecloths are available in two sizes: 60 by 90 inches ($95) and 60 by 108 inches ($125).
Cereria Mollá candles. Provided
Cereria Mollá “Velvet Wood” Candle — $58
Made in Spain and beloved by proprietor Geraldine Woodruff, this line of candles offers exceptional scents, including Black Orchid & Lily, Basil & Mandarin and more. Luxury incense and body care items are also available.
Potterwork Bud Vase — $50
Hand-painted in South Africa, these ceramic bud vases come in dazzling colors and are sure to bring joy to someone on your list! They are part of a collection that includes trinket dishes, bowls and serving platters.
27 N. Main St., Kent, Conn. • 860-927-1255 • www.terston.com • Instagram: @terstonkent
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A little something for every reader at Whistle Pig Books
Robin Roraback
Nov 24, 2026
Emily Peterson
Co-owners Emily Peterson and Thom Wilson describe Whistle Pig Books as “tucked into a cozy little space at 62 Main Street in North Canaan.”
The used bookstore offers hundreds of books for readers of all ages and interests. With paperbacks priced at just $2 and hardcovers at $4, there’s something for everyone, especially holiday shoppers looking for affordable and thoughtful gifts.
Peterson and Wilson’s top five gift suggestions include:
Books for every reader
From romance, thrillers and historical fiction to fantasy, science fiction and classics, the shop offers a wide selection of fiction and nonfiction. Shoppers will also find cookbooks, biographies, history, hobby books, coffee-table books and titles for children and young adults.
Blind date with a used book makes a great gift — or keep it for yourself!Emily Peterson
Blind Date with a Used Book
For $8, shoppers can pick up a hand-selected mystery book, festively wrapped with clues about its genre and story. “Our Blind Date with a Used Book is a fun way to try something new and enjoy a little surprise — whether you gift it or keep it for yourself!” Peterson said.
Comics
The shop carries new comics at cover price, with selections for longtime collectors and newcomers alike. “We are one of the few around to carry new comics and can pre-order comics in advance for customers,” Wilson said.
Role-playing games
For gamers and imaginative adventurers, Whistle Pig Books offers role-playing games, dice and metal miniature figures.
Gift cards
When in doubt, let your favorite book lover choose their own next great read with a Whistle Pig Books gift card.
With affordable prices, an eclectic selection and plenty of unexpected discoveries, Whistle Pig Books makes holiday shopping feel a little like a treasure hunt.
Whistle Pig Books is open Thursday and Friday, noon to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For new arrivals and store updates, visit whistlepigbooks.com or follow @whistlepigbooks on Instagram. The shop is also on Facebook and TikTok.
62 Main St., North Canaan, Conn. • whistlepigbooks.com • Instagram: @whistlepigbooks
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