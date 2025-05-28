A cultural journey at The Stissing Center

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains is presenting “Trekking Mexico” on Saturday, May 31, at 2 p.m. Performed by the acclaimed ensemble Mexico Beyond Mariachi, this interactive multimedia show promises an unforgettable journey through Mexico’s rich musical and dance traditions.

Perfect for all ages, “Trekking Mexico” blends dynamic storytelling with vibrant music.From the ancient rhythms of Tenochtitlan to the lively jaranas of Veracruz, the troupe will present dance styles from regions across the country.

Founded in 2005, Mexico Beyond Mariachi is a collective of musicians, dancers, and teaching artists dedicated to sharing the depth and diversity of Mexico’s folk heritage. After the performance, stick around for a free hands-on workshop at 3:30 p.m., where families can explore traditional Mexican folk arts in an engaging, interactive setting.

Tickets and details at thestissingcenter.org or call 518-771-3339.