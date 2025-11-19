Allen Young

11-13-25

Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on October 27, 2025:

Exempt -Application IWWC-25-75 by Elaine Watson for/to “Install a dock adjacent to the ordinary high-water mark of Lake Wononscopomuc. The proposed dock will be 4 feet wide and 45 feet long projecting into the lake, The dock will be assembled offsite and floated to the property location from the Town Grove where it will be secured by steel posts anchored into the lakebed. The dock will be positioned within one foot of the shoreline to provide stable and convenient access to the water”. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map and lot 47 11 and is known as O SHARON ROAD. The owner of the property is WATSON PAUL SURV & ELAINE SURV.

Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.

Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on November 10, 2025:

Deemed Not Exempt - Application IWWC-25-76 by Michael Pallone requesting a declaratory ruling for a new septic system in the upland review area as maintenance of a residential property. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 12 as lot 20 and is known as 85+85A Sugar Hill Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is Carl Andrew Gerlach.

Town of Salisbury

Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission

Sally Spillane, Secretary

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM KRUKOWSKI

Late of New York

AKA William Edward Krukowski

(25-00408)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 6, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Lisa Maria Inzerillo

c/o William O Riiska

William O. Riiska

3 Farnam Road

PO Box 1340

Lakeville, CT 06039

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

JEREMY ROBIN DAKIN

Late of Falls Village

(25-00381)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 4, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

Amanda Halle, 7 Puddlers Lane, Falls Village, CT 06031

Peter Halle, 7 Puddlers Lane, Falls Village, CT 06031

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES

VAN B. DRESSER

Late of Salisbury

(25-00416)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 4, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciary is:

Emily D Vail

Vail & Vail, LLC

5 Academy St

PO Box 568

Salisbury, CT 06068

Megan M. Foley

Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF STEVENS HECKSCHER HARRISON

AKA Stevens H. Harrison

Late of Lakeville

(25-00415)

The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated November 4, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.

The fiduciaries are:

David A, Clement

and Jay Tyron Badgley, II

c/o Linda M Patz

Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP

7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101

Canaan, CT 06018

Beth L. McGuire

Chief Clerk

Salisbury Housing Committee

Annual Meeting

The Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) is holding its annual meeting to elect officers for the coming year on Wednesday, December 3 at 5:00 pm, by Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting and may submit nominees for the Board before the meeting. Nominations may be made to SHC, PO Box 10, Salisbury. The Zoom address will be available at salisburycthousing.org. SHC is the proprietor of affordable rental units located in Salisbury. Anyone interested in renting at any SHC location should call Tammy Broderick at 860-435-0049.

