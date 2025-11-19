Allen Young

Allen Young

SHARON — Allen Young passed away on Saturday, Nov. 8, after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He would have turned 85 on Nov. 14.

Academically, Allen was hard to match as he sailed through the Bronx School of Science, Yale University, and Harvard Law School. He returned to Yale in his retirement to earn a MA in history. Allen’s sport was reading history books, and he could probably tell you what Napoleon had for breakfast.

Allen spent 26 happy years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he was Deputy General Counsel. It was in that time that he developed a love for a perfect Manhattan straight up. This remained his cocktail time favorite.

Allen was active in Sharon town politics and served on the board of The Hotchkiss Library. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Democratic Town Committee. He was also on the board of Crescendo.

Allen is remembered by his family as being joyful and deeply kind.

He is survived by his wife Lindley Young, his daughter Ridgley Sraka, his son Nate Young and stepdaughters Katherine Singer and Ann Volkwein. His grandchildren and step-grandchildren are Hazel Straka, Henry Straka, Alisa Young, Victor Young, Jackson Singer, Sloane Singer, and Maximus Saxton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hotchkiss Library.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Blumenthal swears in Cornwall officials

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) swears in Cornwall selectmen John Brown and Rocco Botto at a ceremony Sunday, Nov. 16.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) visited Cornwall on Sunday to administer the oath of office to officials elected in the Nov. 4 municipal election, telling attendees that “This election was not too suspenseful, but was still extraordinarily meaningful.”

Blumenthal’s appearance underscored the importance of local government, a theme echoed by First Selectman Gordon Ridgway in his opening remarks.

elections

Legal Notices - November 20, 2025

Legal Notice

Pursuant to CT State Library, Office of Public Records, Form RC-075, regarding the disposition of public records, Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Falls Village, CT, announces plans to dispose of students’ cumulative records for the following years of graduation: 1997, 1998, 2000-2015. Please contact the Registrar at (860)824-5123x1170 to arrange a time if you wish to pick up records prior to the disposition. A government issued photo ID will be required for verification. All forementioned records will be disposed of no earlier than Friday Dec 19, 2025.

Classifieds - November 20, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED:Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Town of Amenia is seeking applications: for Part-Time Clerk for Planning and Zoning Department. Candidates must possess high school equivalency diploma. Salary $19/hour, up to 20 hours a week. Letter of Interest may be submitted via email to dmklingner@ameniany.gov or by mail to Town Clerk, 4988 Route 22, Amenia NY 12501. Application deadline: December 4, 2025 at 2:00pm.

Lynne Killmer Stanton

SHARON — Lynne passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 4 after a long illness. She was born in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Sharon Center School and HVRHS. In her junior year, Lynne transferred to Rincon High in Tucson Arizona. She made lifelong friends at HVRHS.

Lynne had many interests and talents and was known for her kindness and humor. She had a seat weaving business, was an avid gardener, loved boat rides on the lake, sold antiques and collectibles, and also hosted many fun celebrations (an annual pumpkin fiesta was a favorite) with family and friends! She started The Hills advertising magazine (a great joy in her life) where she met and made many lifelong friends.

