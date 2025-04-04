CORNWALL — It is with great sadness that I share that I lost my husband, Buddy, my best friend and soulmate in a matter of minutes with no warning, at home on March 31, 2025. Our wonderful children are a testament to who he was and what we are as a family.

Buddy was born Allyn H. Hurlburt III, but went by Buddy because his father and grandfather were both Allyns too.

During school, he excelled in public speaking and was the FFA President in 1972-1973, which earned him a sharp blue jacket with gold letters that he recently wore with the buttons proudly closed up! He grew up with his siblings working on the farm and ended up being the one who purchased the farm from his parents. Anyone who has ever worked a farm knows that the work is constant, hard and sometimes not profitable, though always rewarding, and a great way to raise children.

In 1997, life changed for both of us and we were lucky enough to “save each other” as we liked to refer to it, and we combined forces and families and made a go! What an adventure we had, more kids, more cows, more chickens and more fun. We even made time for a couple of big trips to Florida so Buddy could visit some of the country. With the help of our kids, we milked cows, planted corn, sold eggs and eventually even diversified into pasteurizing and selling our own cheese and milk in glass bottles. Delivered fresh weekly to 27 different stores all over Connecticut.

Alas, economics won out and we struggled until we decided that our quality of life would improve with two full time jobs and part time farming. Buddy worked for the Town of Cornwall until he retired. These last few years have been busy for him despite “retiring”, he had odd jobs mostly at home, helped anyone that asked, kept tabs on the kids and what they needed, fed the animals we still have and of course tended to his beloved bird family outside, which we will continue faithfully.

He mostly enjoyed his family, his children meant the most to him, gave him so much pride and joy and love. He would sing their praises ad nauseum to anyone who would listen or look at high school basketball footage or listen to stories of their accomplishments. He loved going to a field hockey game for Brooke and then watching Mason swim at the lake.

Buddy loved people, meeting people, talking to people, helping people, learning from people, everywhere he went. He was funny, kind, generous to a fault, and deeply loved me and our family. He was in a happy place in his life, with so many things that he was planning and looking forward to which makes his passing even more heartbreaking to us.

Buddy is survived by his loving wife Irene of 28 years, daughters, Ciara (John) Orchard, Caroline (Matthew) Murray, sons, Brian (Chloe) Fossati, Carl Fossati, Jonathan (Regina) Hurlburt, grandsons Mason Hurlburt; granddaughter Charlotte Hurlburt, daughter-in-law Erin Reilly (Jason) and granddaughters Rita Dziedzic and Brooke Hurlburt, daughter Brittany (Benjamin) Palinkas and granddaughters Hadley and Kasey, son Christopher Hurlburt and grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother, Anita Hurlburt, siblings, Patricia (Ross) Huntington, (John in Heaven), Richard Hurlburt, William (Becky) Hurlburt, David (Valerie) Hurlburt, James Hurlburt, Nancy (Rob) Hohlfelder and Jennifer (Joseph) Markow. Also many nieces, nephews, (Timmy in Heaven), grand nieces and grand nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 1p.m., at the United Church of Christ, Congregational, in Cornwall Village, CT. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, PO BOX 180, West Cornwall, CT 06796.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.