Anna Christina Kardon
obituaries

Anna Christina Kardon

NAPLES, Fla. — Anna Christina (“Chris”) Kardon, cherished wife of Paul Kardon, M.D., for 63 years, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 5, 2025.

Born in the Philippines in 1937, while her father served there with General Douglas MacArthur, she grew up in Northern California. After receiving her B.A. degree from Reed College, she moved east to attend the Columbia University School of Social Work, from which she received an M.S.W. in 1960. During the summer between her two years at Columbia, she worked at a camp in New Jersey for orthopedically handicapped children, where she met her future husband, Paul, then a medical student. Paul’s training career took them to Brooklyn, Chicago, Manhattan, and two years in the Army at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. At each location, Chris worked as a clinical Psychiatric Social Worker. They settled in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 1971, where she continued her practice and worked and taught at the Adelphi University School of Social Work.

Chris and Paul retired to Naples in 2000. Once in Naples, she studied to become a Master Naturalist and worked as a volunteer docent with the Friends of Barefoot Beach Learning Center for 30 years. Chris also volunteered at the Shelter for Abused Women and Children for 15 years.

A voracious reader, she was usually in the middle of reading a book — or two. In the summer, at their cottage in upstate New York, she could always be found in the tiny kitchen, having just returned home from a local farmers market, and preparing to cook or preserve the day’s bounty. A gifted seamstress, her handiwork produced, among other things, recyclable gift bags made out of old fabric. Her numerous friends can attest to her spirit of adventure, as they were cajoled into going on offbeat local trips with her, including swamp walks. With an agile mind and a positive outlook, she seized every opportunity, every day, and she lived life to the fullest. In the face of tragedy, as with the passing of her son, Craig, one year ago, she was stalwart.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her daughter, Gabrielle Kardon; a granddaughter, Krista (Hunter) Kardon-Thompson; one great-grandson, Bryce Thompson; her sister, Melinda (John) Hall; two nieces, and two nephews; and three great-nieces and two great- nephews.

A memorial will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Reed College, www.reed.edu/givingtoreed/online-giving; Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-south...; and the League of Women Voters of Collier County, www.lwvcolliercounty.org/, designated for the LWCC Endowment Fund in memory of Chris Kardon.

obituaries

Latest News

BD supports North Canaan families

BD supports North Canaan families

Becton, Dickinson and Company's facility in North Canaan.

Provided

NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.

CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.

Keep ReadingShow less
grants

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

Skiers race to victory at varsity league championship

A skier weaves poles on Mohawk Mountain Feb. 19.

Photo by Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.

Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room

Geoffrey Laron, host of last year’s family concert, signs autographs for some of the kids after the performance.

Provided

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.

Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Warm Up the Winter campaign concert at The Guthrie Center

Singer and board member Wanda Houston is one of the performers in the lineup for the benefit.

Lee Everett

Local organization Construct is holding its 18th annual campaign to raise funds for wintertime emergency assistance for fuel, utilities and short-term accommodations for unhoused residents in extreme cold conditions. This year, the Southern Berkshire nonprofit aims to raise $150,000.

“The winter months pose serious challenges for many Berkshire households,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “We’ve already experienced a colder and snowier winter than in recent years. We know people will have to choose between heat and prescription medicines or food – choices no one should make.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts