Anna Christina Kardon

BD supports North Canaan families
NORTH CANAAN — Becton, Dickinson and Company has partnered with Community Health & Wellness to provide emergency assistance to approximately 150 families in the North Canaan-area by issuing gift cards and vouchers for food, utilities and other critical household necessities.
CHWC was awarded the grant from the BD Community Investment Fund, which issued a total of $2 million across 27 BD communities to support expanded access to preventative care, nutrition, housing and education.
“We are grateful to BD for their generous support,” stated Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health & Wellness, in a press release Feb. 13. “This funding will make a significant difference in the lives of families in our community, helping them meet immediate needs while also providing the tools and resources necessary for long-term stability and improved health outcomes.”
Sien Avalos, director of Social Investing at BD and vice president of the BD Foundation, stated, “Community Health & Wellness is empowering a historically underrepresented population to develop skillsets that can lead to higher health outcomes, and we are proud to play a role in supporting their mission.”
BD has operated its facility in North Canaan since 1961. It is a major provider of disposable hypodermic syringes and specialty products to the medical field.
CORNWALL — Temperatures in the twenties and bright winter sunshine made for great racing conditions for the Berkshire Hills Ski League varsity championship Feb. 19.
Nearly 60 skiers — some even clad in tutus and penguin costumes — carved their way down a perfect course, courtesy of Mohawk Mountain’s impeccable grooming.
“Mohawk always does the best job of keeping the slope in good shape,” said Housatonic Valley Regional High School Coach Bill Gold. While the snow in the woods was brittle and icy from the recent freezing rain, the course was smooth and grippy.
The race marked the culmination of the inter-conference league’s season, following six races held either at Mohawk, Butternut or Catamount. The league standings amongst the six participating schools had already been decided prior to the Feb. 19 event, with Dutchess Day School claiming the title, followed by Washington Montessori School and Rumsey Hall School in second and third, respectively.
HVRHS narrowly missed the podium in fourth, with Harvey School just behind and Marvelwood School rounding out the ranks.
The day began with a giant slalom race in the morning, after which the skiers enjoyed a brief break before returning to the starting gates at 2 for the slalom competition. The skiers raced twice, with both scores combining for a total time.
An awards ceremony took over the lodge deck where winners in three categories were announced, divided by girls and boys: slalom, giant slalom, and best overall — the fastest times from both races.
Addie Bergin of Washington Montessori took the win for the slalom race, with a total time of 38.05 seconds. She also held the fastest time on the course for the day of 18.79, beating the winner of the boys’ slalom, Addy Garcia of Duchess Day, by 0.01 seconds.
Ethan Viola of Dutchess Day reigned on the GS course with a total time of 1:18.08. His 38.43 second run also was the quickest of that event for the day, but again narrowly: Anna Chas, also of Dutchess Day, put down a 38.45 second run, taking the victory for the girls side with a total of 1:18.75.
Chas returned to the podium to claim the girls’ combined score win, joining her teammate Addy Garcia as the overall winners of the day.
After the cheers died down, pizza was delivered and the focus quickly moved away from skiing and toward the steaming pies.
'Choose Your Own Opera Adventure': A free family concert at new venue, The Indigo Room
Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) invites families to an exciting afternoon of interactive music and storytelling with “Choose Your Own Opera Adventure” on Sunday, March 2 at 2 p.m. This free family concert will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center’s new venue, The Indigo Room, at 20 Castle Street in Great Barrington.
Designed for audiences aged 8 to 14 and their caregivers, this performance puts the audience in charge of the story. Inspired by the classic pasticcio opera—a historical precursor to the modern jukebox musical—this event blends arias from Mozart, Puccini, Bizet, and Donizetti into an original adventure. Through live voting, audience members will determine how the story unfolds, making each performance unique.
“We want the audience to be part of the adventure,” said BOF’s chorus master and assistant conductor, Luca Antonucci. “This isn’t just a concert—it’s a musical journey shaped by the audience’s choices, complete with costumes, props, and plenty of surprises.”
This second annual free family concert marks one of the first public performances at The Indigo Room, an exciting new performance space in the old firehouse adjacent to the Mahaiwe. With flexible seating for 80 to 200 guests, a casual atmosphere, and a fully stocked concessions area, The Indigo Room aims to bring a fresh, dynamic energy to the local arts scene.
Mahaiwe executive director Janis Martinson said, “We are delighted to offer a sneak peek at both this thrilling opera adventure and our new performance venue. We hope audiences will return again and again for future events.”
The Indigo RoomMichael Beuth
Gabe Napoleon, marketing and communications manager for The Indigo Room, added, “We are racing towards the finish line of getting this new venue open and ready to go. We’re 75-80% there, but we’re still wrapping up some final details before we’re really ready to hit the ground running.” He continued, “We’ve got the name, The Indigo Room, and we’re just quietly rolling things out as things get finalized. The space allows for flexible programming, from seated performances to standing-room-only events, which means more opportunities for diverse and intimate performances.”
Napoleon emphasized the importance of the venue’s versatility. “The Mahaiwe is a grand space, but The Indigo Room offers a more casual and intimate atmosphere. Depending on the nature of the show, we can adjust seating arrangements to suit different performances. This flexibility opens doors for emerging artists and regional talent to showcase their work.”
Besides the Choose Your Own Opera Adventure, The Indigo Room will also host R&B singer Bobby Rush on March 14. A date for the official opening of the space will be announced soon.
For more information on The Indigo Room and upcoming events, mahaiwe.org/events/category/indigo-room/
Local organization Construct is holding its 18th annual campaign to raise funds for wintertime emergency assistance for fuel, utilities and short-term accommodations for unhoused residents in extreme cold conditions. This year, the Southern Berkshire nonprofit aims to raise $150,000.
“The winter months pose serious challenges for many Berkshire households,” said Jane Ralph, Construct’s executive director. “We’ve already experienced a colder and snowier winter than in recent years. We know people will have to choose between heat and prescription medicines or food – choices no one should make.”
The campaign will culminate with a benefit concert on March 6 at The Guthrie Center in Great Barrington. Musical guests include Wanda Houston and Jeff Gonzales in Big and Bigger, Made in Memphis, a youth Elvis tribute band, Wild and Orson Handel, Luke and George Franco, Abe & Annie Guthrie, Jackson Whalan’s improvisational rap, and special guest Doug Mishkin.
Long-time participant and board member Wanda Houston said, “I was invited as a guest to a Construct community fundraiser almost 20 years ago. It was festive, loud, and bright. I was hooked. I have participated almost every year since. In 2020, Construct invited me to join their board. I am so honored to be involved. It is a beautiful organization composed of incredible humans doing incredible things for hard working people.”
Houston’s parents were community organizers in Chicago, where she grew up. She now lives in the Berkshires, and Construct has made her aware of the needs of the community, despite the seemingly idyllic setting.
Organizer and promoter Beth Carlson explained the choice of this year’s venue. “Committee members chose the Guthrie Center for its history in the community (and for community fostering) and the size and convenience for serving food, etc. In addition, we are excited to have Abe and Annie Guthrie performing and Doug Mishkin leading the audience in a rendition of his original song, ‘We are all Woody’s Children’ written in honor of Woody Guthrie.”
Construct has been the leading nonprofit provider of affordable housing and supportive services to south Berkshire County residents in need for over 50 years. With a small, highly skilled staff and committed volunteers, Construct leverages time, talent, money, and long-standing community relationships to support its mission. Providing over 90 permanent, affordable housing options, Construct also offers ten units for individuals transitioning out of homelessness. The bulk of Construct’s annual income comes from individual donors. With this support, Construct helps rebuild security, stability, and hope in the southern Berkshires.
Contributions can be made at constructberkshires.org, by phone to 413-528-1985, or by check payable to Construct, 316A State Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230.