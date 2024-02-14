Anne Lesley Nance

FARMINGTON — Anne Lesley Nance, 70, of Farmington, daughter of the late Jean R. and Angela (O’Brien) Liegey, was born on May 21, 1953. Never one to stay up for the bells, she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2023.

Those who had the privilege of knowing her knew that Anne approached life on her own terms. Even when she was diagnosed with terminal cancer seven years ago, she was determined to live by the following quote, which she had written on a plaque above her desk: “You don’t have a right to the cards you believe you should have been dealt, you have an obligation to play the hell out of the ones you’re holding.” Anne was certainly dealt some difficult cards but will be remembered not for her challenges but for her strength, resilience, determination, and kindness.

She is survived by her two children; Emma Nance of Edinburgh, Scotland, and Graham Nance, of Denver, Colorado, her former husband, Martin with whom she remained close, and her three dogs, Fenton and Milo, Chesapeakes, and Twyla, her Cardigan Corgi.

A private memorial will be held in the spring at A Better Place Forest, Falls Village, CT. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Heifer International.

