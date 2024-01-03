Another trip around the sun for Cornwall

Latest News
So much to choose from at Sweet William
I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.
Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.
Sweet William works with two local businesses based out of Lee, Massachusetts: Barrington Coffee Roasting Company, which produces expertly roasted coffee beans; and High Lawn Farm, which delivers its exceptional, creamy Jersey cow’s milk. The lactose intolerant can add oat or almond milk.
Tea drinkers can choose from a selection of loose leaf teas, hot or iced, from Rishi Teas and Harney & Sons. Popular teas include Dona chai, Masala or Tumeric Ginger.
There’s seating in the back room, in front, and outside when the weather’s warmer. With limited time, I sadly wasn’t able to linger and taste through the whole menu, which was too much for one person anyway. But Sweet William offers a wide variety of tempting baked goods that will surely keep customers coming back for more.
Everything is made in house entirely from scratch. Popular items include scones, muffins, and cornbread with apricot ginger, cranberry orange, lemon blueberry, maple pecan, blueberry, date walnut, sunrise, gluten-free banana walnut, and gluten-free lemon poppyseed (vegan) varieties.
Also on offer are plain, almond, chocolate, and ham and cheese croissants; bacon and cheese or herb and cheese biscuits; maple cream cheese, pecan, and fruit danishes; bacon and cheese or spinach and cheese frittatas; chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger molasses, peanut butter, flourless chocolate, and gluten-free almond horn cookies. Also sold are oatmeal bowls, gluten-free coffee cake, cinnamon buns, turnovers, cakes and cupcakes.
Sweet William’s selection changes seasonally with so many delicious and decadent baked goods.
Orders can be placed online or by calling with 48 hours notice. Sweet William can also be contacted for same-day or short-notice orders by calling the shop directly at 860-435-3005.
I enjoyed myself so much at Sweet William that I missed my train, which seems to be a pattern I’m developing. Energized by espresso and a scone, I was able to kill time by hiking the Sharon Land Trust trail by Indian Lake between Sharon and Millerton, which has fantastic views overlooking the bucolic countryside.
Whether you’re en route to another destination or lucky enough to live here, Litchfield County’s cozy cafes provide just the right fuel for exploring its pastoral landscapes and charming towns.
Tangled Lines: year in review
The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.
Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.
Matter of fact, take a look at the USGS data for the Hous at Falls Village and note that it was above 1,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) for what looks like somewhere between two-thirds and three-quarters of the year. The 1,000 cfs mark is what I consider the highest flow for safe wading, and at 1,000 cfs, it ain’t all that safe.
An informal poll during my last visit to the Limestone Trout Club, aka Home of the Green Weenie, revealed that other anglers like a flow around 500 or less.
Why is this?
Rain. Lots of rain.
In June I took assorted people into the wild for the purpose of chasing wild brook trout. It is great fun to watch anglers adapt to the demands of creeping around little streams, learning to read the water, and discovering new and exciting ways to trip over things.
I spent much more time this year fishing the fabled Catskill rivers: the Beaverkill, the Willowemoc, and the East and West branches of the Delaware.
I am fortunate to have a fishing buddy who knows these rivers well, who has a big truck and doesn’t mind driving.
A high point was at The Place, a smallish stream that empties into one of the Catskill reservoirs.
There is about a mile of public water, culminating in a deep pool where the stream runs under the road and then widens out as it blends into the lake.
I caught my personal best wild brook trout here. Wild-ish, anyway. Not straight outta the hatchery. I am so used to regarding an 8-inch brookie as a Leviathan that I was startled and perplexed when an honest char of some 14-15 inches obligingly rose up from the tailout and hit my size 12 Deer Hair Sedge (DHS), a sparsely-tied caddis dry that rides low in the water and is one of a handful of consistently productive scouting flies in my box.
At intervals during the summer, I had my nomadic attorney with me. Thos. has renounced the world and is touring the eastern half of the country towing a camper. He alternates between campgrounds public and private, and arriving unexpectedly on the doorsteps of unwary but ancient friends.
He spent about a week at the state campground on the Beaverkill and sent me garbled but excited text messages about a productive stretch he found.
It was indeed productive, and together with Gary, my Catskill guide, we made several trips.
One evening we were fishing right at the covered bridge, a hallowed location where the legendary Theodore Gordon tested his patterns.
As the daylight faded, there were browns sipping caddis bugs in the seam between the main riffle and softer water on the opposite side. It was difficult to get a decent drag,and the fish were being snooty about it.
I fetched a Tenkara rod about 12 feet in length, added a greased 12-foot furled line and about 6 feet of 5X nylon tippet.
This allowed me to deliver the DHS to the soft water, bypassing the main current altogether. A longer fly rod with a very long leader or a mono rig would have worked too.
I was rewarded with three goodish browns, and incredulous looks from Gary, Thos. and a masochist with a spinning rod better suited to Montauk.
How do I know he was a masochist?
He was wearing a Jets cap.
This was the Year of Simplicity. I vowed to get everything organized.
Strictly speaking, I failed.
But I did get some things streamlined.
I settled on a waist pack for the bulk of my trout fishing. It holds three or four fly boxes, floatant, extra tippet, stream thermometer and my licenses.
What it does not have are things dangling off it, which is one of my primary objections to vests, chest packs and slings.
For dangling things, I went to a lanyard, which holds tippet spools (nylon and fluorocarbon) and a hemostat, which does double duty as hook remover and barb smusher. The lanyard also has a clip that attaches to the shirt and prevents the whole thing from swinging around.
This setup works with or without waders and forces me to think harder about which flies to put in the small boxes.
It is also a lot easier on the back muscles.
The primary disadvantage is it looks stupid.
I’m used to that.
By Lee A. Davies
Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:
1. Theater Leads to a Better Understanding of the Drama
The theater gives us, through its strong staging power and the live experience, a new perception potential in which further perspectives open up for us. This gives spectators a diverse understanding of the drama and the plot as well as the characters.
In addition, research has shown that students who attend a live production of a play they are reading in school have a significantly better understanding of what is on the page.
2. Theater Improves Attention Ability
In a play, we cannot pause and rewind if we did not understand something immediately, like in a film. We are forced to listen and consciously get involved in the exciting staging, to concentrate more and, in particular, to observe and analyze the gestures, facial expressions and the spoken word. In these ways we consciously strengthen our senses and can perceive, grasp and understand the play in a much more diverse way – and without distraction from the outside.
3. Theater Is a Natural Form of Self-Expression and Creativity
The theater enables a mode of expression that corresponds to the natural urge of humans, even if this subsides with age. It is natural to use your physical expression on emotional outburst; no one can show emotions without the body being involved.
Theater, with its special form of self-expression, actually complements the roles we all play in everyday life.
4. Theater Opens the Mind and Imagination
Everyone experiences a theater production according to their own values and ideas, regardless of how strongly the director has given a picture. The form of representation at the theater always leaves room for creative, imaginative worlds of thought and interpretations.
5. There is Immediacy Only in the Theater
The immediacy that we spectators experience live, how the characters express their feelings with words and immediately process them, let us feel the power of action with every word. Perceiving the interactions of the people live is fascinating and is unique to the theater.
6. Theater Promotes the Emotional Experience
The fact that the viewer concentrates particularly on what is happening in the theater itself stimulates the ability to perceive. As spectators, we perceive every gesture, facial expression or action, every word, every scream and every emotional expression much more strongly than in other media. As a result, we experience emotions in the actors and consequently also in other people much more directly and learn to assess them better.
We get a better sense of minor internal emotional changes, both from ourselves and from others, and can react to them much faster. Live theater strengthens our empathy and sensitivity, for which we are often very much appreciated, especially by our fellow human beings.
7. Theater Promotes Tolerance and the Social Structure
When we experience discriminatory or unjust topics live on stage, an event in which we cannot intervene, we learn to perceive such moments more consciously and to be more open-minded in dealing with our fellow human beings.
Empathy is a person’s ability to relate to one another, whether it is the other person’s feelings or his thoughts. According to a study made by Joelle Arden for the International Conference on Performing Arts in Language Learning, the capacity to share, react, and understand the lived experience of others through performance could increase one’s emphatic levels and lower sensitivity to rejection.
Theater is one of those means to appeal to human emotion. What separates live theater from a television program or a movie is that audiences consume and share emotions in real-time with actual, flesh-and-blood human beings – the performers.
8. The Theater Influences Our Character and the Way We Think
The psychologist Gustave Le Bon explains in his work “The Psychology of the Crowds,” from 1895, how strongly the theater can exert an influence on us. That reason is our emotionality. As spectators, we are left to the atmosphere of the theater room. It takes us under its spell and leaves us to our very own instincts and feelings.
The more we get involved in the staging, the easier it is for the thoughts and emotions to overcome us. We experience the unheard of, experience injustice, experience love, experience grief, experience happiness and joy.
According to researchers, the effects of seeing a play or a musical aren’t just emotional; they are physical too. Watching shows and musicals is a great way to raise your heartbeat without ever leaving your seat, say scientists. According to research, watching a live performance can have the same impact on your heart as almost half an hour’s cardio exercise.
Based on research commissioned by major theater organizations, the audience’s focus on the events on stage puts them into a state of "flow" — a sense of total engagement and concentration that’s associated with positive feelings such as happiness and fulfillment.
And being part of that has the same benefits as being part of a community – if only for a couple of hours – heightening the impact because we have a sense of it being a shared experience.
So put down your phone, stop streaming, never mind the SM posts – and join the experience of live theater. There’s nothing, literally nothing, like it!
Thank you all for your patronage The Sharon Playhouse’s record-breaking 2023 season. And stay tuned for announcements about upcoming productions and the 2024 season. For more information – and to make a donation to help us keep you mentally and physically fit healthy – please go to www.sharonplayhouse.org.
Lee A. Davies is a member of the board of directors of The Sharon Playhouse and a resident of Cornwall Bridge.
Next Week: The Direct Impact The Sharon Playhouse Has on Our Community
Reality control
Heather Hendershot, When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2022)
Katherine Cramer Brownell, 24/7 Politics: Cable Television and the Fragmenting of America from Watergate to Fox News (Princeton: Princeton University Press, 2023)
What Winston Smith, the protagonist in George Orwell’s 1949 novel "1984," keeps trying to avoid in the book is the telescreen. It’s a screen, a speaker and a microphone all in one; it’s in every home and every workplace, every street and forest and park; it’s always on, always listening, always seeing. Finishing the novel on the remote Scottish island of Jura in 1948, as Stalin was ascendant, after we had dropped two atomic bombs on Japan, and seeing the national security and surveillance state forming, Orwell imagined it to be oblong, a “metal plaque” – something that looks like “a dulled mirror,” he wrote. This was before television and well before desktops, laptops, and cell phones had become omnipresent. In 2024, of course, we can imagine it as an endless Zoom call (Good G-d!) – always on, on every device beside and surrounding you. And connected to Google. And the people controlling Google are the government. And the main thing the government is interested in using it all for is – to Google you!
Orwell had figured out that what goes into our heads – all the sights, all the sounds, sensations from the other senses, too – determines our reality, and that we can be conditioned by the media we absorb, especially if we are forced to absorb it, to believe anything that producers of that media want us to. “If one is to rule, and to continue ruling, one must be able to dislocate the sense of reality,” the novel tells us. And “reality,” Orwell writes, “is inside the skull.”
Orwell imagined a single Ministry of Truth, the “primary job” of which, he wrote, is not only to reconstruct the past but “to supply the citizens” with “newspapers, films, textbooks, telescreen programs, plays, novels – with every conceivable kind of information, instruction or entertainment, from a statue to a slogan, from a lyric poem to a biological treatise, and from a child’s spelling book to a Newspeak dictionary.” The Ministry in 1984 has “huge printing shops with their sub-editors, their typography experts, and their elaborately equipped studios for the faking of photographs”; a “teleprograms section with its engineers, its producers, and its teams of actors”; a records department, with “armies of reference clerks” whose job it is to draw up lists of books and periodicals “due for recall.” The Ministry produces music, too – songs that are “composed entirely by mechanical means” (ChatGPT, anyone?) “on a special kind of kaleidoscope known as a versificator.” But it’s the telescreen that’s the key instrument in dystopian Oceania for delivering what Orwell calls “reality control.”
Media scholars like Heather Hendershot (at MIT) and Katherine Cramer Brownell (at Purdue) do readers a huge favor in their work when they write extraordinary books like the ones above about television and look at its relationship to state power and control. These two books tell us how the national leaders we vote into power now are increasingly television, or telescreen, people. Kennedy was our first television president – the first to hold live press conferences in front of the cameras – and definitely our first telegenic chief executive. Lyndon Johnson’s family empire was based on broadcasting holdings across Texas; his wife, Ladybird, owned so many of them in her name, LBJ called himself the “broadcaster-in-law.” Nixon came out of the country’s biggest TV market – California. Reagan had been a movie actor on the silver screen and then a television spokesperson for General Electric. And Trump had been a TV star in NBC’s “The Apprentice,” one of our reality (reality-control) teleprograms, to use Orwell’s word, that portrayed him as a self-made millionaire and genius decisionmaker in front of millions of American viewers every week. With Trump, all this happened as Rupert Murdoch was building up a whole pro-Trump Teleprograms Department – Teledep, in Newspeak – at the Fox equivalent, replete with radio, internet, books, newspapers, a film studio, you name it, of a modern Ministry of Truth.
Control over media technology is never a quiet battlefield: it’s always the seat of warfare. Hendershot’s book – ostensibly about four days in Chicago – explores in extraordinary detail the fights – including the physical ones – over communications technology here. The Democratic Party set to nominate the party’s candidate for president at a time of war in Vietnam, violence against the Civil Rights movement, and the assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr., and JFK’s brother Robert F. Kennedy, among others. There were three and only three television networks then, and all three covered the proceedings. It became the top-rated television event of 1968. Fifty-one million households wound up tuning in.
Mayor Richard J. Daley, the party boss of Chicago, wanted the cameras and print journalists to cover it only the way he wanted. He told the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers to go on strike in order to limit the number of new telephone lines available to reporters for voice calls and the transmission of live images out of the city. He had pay phones near the convention jammed with dimes so journalists couldn’t call out. He made sure the phones in office buildings next to the convention site had their wires slashed, too. He denied parking permits for the networks. He sealed manhole covers with tar so that protestors couldn’t hide in the sewers. He threw barbed-wire around the convention amphitheater and put the entire police force of 12,000 men on 12-hour shifts. But he could not wield absolute control, and the extraordinary violence that erupted in Chicago that summer became the story that was broadcast live on our telescreens.
Brownell’s book is a fantastic read covering a much longer time period but also about reality control. People in charge – at the helm of media companies, the financial analysts, the politicians, even the journalists – sold us the coming of network television and then the coming of cable television as the answer to previous media systems that had failed democracy. But as Brownell puts it, the rise of cable, much like the rise of all the other media here, “was never about enhancing democracy.” “It was about making money and forging strategic partnerships between an industry and the elected politicians who wrote the rules in which that industry operated.” It was about “how to structure media institutions [. . .] central to political power.” It was Marshall McLuhan who said, “We shape our tools, and thereafter they shape us.” If that’s the case, we had better understand what’s coming next – and fast!
Peter B. Kaufman lives in Lakeville and works at MIT Open Learning and is the author of “The New Enlightenment and the Fight to Free Knowledge.”
Kaufman will discuss the award-winning book "Overreach, The Inside Story of Putin and Russia's War Against Ukraine" by journalist Owen Matthews on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m. at Scoville Memorial Library.