Photo provided
Anthony J. Stewart

SHARON — Anthony J. Stewart, 62, of 40B Jackson Road lost his battle with ALS as the sun was rising on Jan. 28, 2025, at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain with his sisters at his side. He was born Nov. 13, 1962, in Winsted, the son of Patricia A. (Piretti) White of North Canaan and the late Bradley Stewart.

Anthony was the owner of Anthony J. Stewart Landscaping and Tree Service.

Anthony grew up in North Canaan, loving to be outside and in the woods. It was truly fitting that after graduation from HVRHS and working for local landscapers that he started his own business. His work on many properties in the area and the beautiful views that he cut are a testament to the creative visions he had. Anthony was his own man and fiercely protective of his family. If he called you “Bud” you knew you were his friend.

In addition to his mother, Anthony is survived by his two daughters; Victoria A. Stewart of Torrington and Erica Opromollo, her husband Joe of Watertown and their two sons Nolan and Lincoln. Anthony is also survived by his two sisters; Kim Casey, her husband Jay of North Canaan and Jill McGee, her husband Ray of Peoria Heights, Illinois. His two nephews; Jason Casey, his wife Allison, and their two daughters, Willow and Weslyn; and Ryan Casey.

A service of remembrance and celebration of Anthony’s life will both be held at the North Canaan VFW, 104 South Canaan Road, Canaan, CT 06018 on Friday Feb. 7, 2025. The service will begin at 5 p.m. with the celebration immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anthony’s name to: ALS United CT https://alsunited.org/ or Compassionate Care ALS https://ccals.org/

Both of these ALS organizations have given us invaluable support and resources offering us strength and support throughout this journey.

