Arthur Frigault
Arthur Frigault

SHARON — Arthur Joseph Frigault, 79, passed away Feb. 26, 2025, at Baystate Medical Center after a brave attempt to live with multiple myeloma cancer. He was surrounded by his devoted wife, loving family and friends.

Arthur was born July 7, 1945, in Waltham, Massachusetts, the son of the late Arthur and Delina Frigault. His parents migrated from New Brunswick, Canada to Waltham in 1945. Arthur attended french-speaking St. Joseph Church’s elementary school in Waltham, Waltham High School and Northeastern University in Boston for engineering. He served in the US Army.

Arthur worked as engineer inspector in the aerospace industry at Itek Measurement Systems in Newton, Massachusetts and in the medical quality industry at Johnson and Johnson in Raynham, Massachusetts. His colorful life included work as a freelance photographer, picture framer, soap maker and restaurateur. Arthur was owner of Beebo’s Restaurant in New Orleans, Louisana with his wife, Karen.

Arthur is survived by his wife and soulmate, Karen Heacox; his brother and sister-in-law, Max and Jean Frigault of Pismo Beach, California; his nephew, Eric Frigault of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and several cousins in Canada and the United States. He will be dearly missed by the entire Heacox family. This loss will go out in concentric circles and be felt in the world, Arthur touched many peoples’ lives that they always felt better having spent time with him.

A memorial service will be held at the Sharon Congregational Church on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sharon Volunteer Ambulance, PO Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

