Arthur Joseph Tanner, Jr.

Arthur Joseph Tanner, Jr.

MILLERTON — Arthur Joseph “Junior” Tanner, Jr., 87, a lifelong area resident died peacefully on Feb. 26, 2026, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut with his family at his bedside. Mr. Tanner worked as a truck driver and warehouse manager for Arnoff Moving and Storage in Lakeville for 35 years before starting his own business, Tanners Home Services, LLC in Millerton, which is still in operation today.

Born June 13, 1938, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Arthur Joseph and Bertha (McCauley) Tanner, Sr. Mr. Tanner was educated in Millerton schools. On Sept. 24, he married Roberta Gladys Twing. Mrs. Tanner survives at home in Millerton. Mr. Tanner was an avid hunter and fisherman and he enjoyed logging and spending time at his cabin. Mr. Tanner was a life member of the Millerton Gun Club and the North American Hunt Club as well.

In addition to his wife, Roberta, he is also survived by four children; Arthur Tanner III and his wife Dorothy, Sheila Stickles and her husband Thomas, Joanne Sweeney and her husband Donald all of Millerton and Rita Ezersky and her husband Pat of Lakeville; three sisters, Gloria Stickles of Pine Plains, New York, Diane Baker of Dryden, New York, and Virginia Whitbeck of Lakeville; his brother, Charles Tanner of Cambridge, New York, his daughter-in-law Molly of Norfolk, Connecticut, twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, James A. Tanner, Sr., on July 13, 2020; six sisters, Alice Tweed, Lena Francis, Ceil Ralph, Carol Call, Bev Stickles and Shirley Rivard and one stepbrother, Robert Mayhew.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A funeral service will take place at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Jan Brooks will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Gun Club, Inc., P.O. Box 720, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Mr. Tanner’s honor, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Living art takes center stage in the Berkshires

Living art takes center stage in the Berkshires

Contemporary chamber musicians, HUB, performing at The Clark.

D.H. Callahan

Northwestern Massachusetts may sometimes feel remote, but last weekend it felt like the center of the contemporary art world.

Within 15 miles of each other, MASS MoCA in North Adams and the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown showcased not only their renowned historic collections, but an impressive range of living artists pushing boundaries in technology, identity and sound.

Keep Reading Show less
writer's notebook

Persistently amplifying women’s voices

Persistently amplifying women’s voices

Francesca Donner, founder and editor of The Persistent. Subscribe at thepersistent.com.

Aly Morrissey

Francesca Donner pours a cup of tea in the cozy library of Troutbeck’s Manor House in Amenia, likely a habit she picked up during her formative years in the United Kingdom. Flanked by old books and a roaring fire, Donner feels at home in the quiet room, where she spends much of her time working as founder, editor and CEO of The Persistent, a journalism platform created to amplify women’s voices.

Although her parents are American and she spent her earliest years in New York City and Litchfield County — even attending Washington Montessori School as a preschooler — Donner moved to England at around five years old and completed most of her education there. Her accent still bears the imprint of what she describes as a traditional English schooling.

Keep Reading Show less
our community

Jarrett Porter on the enduring power of Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’

Jarrett Porter on the enduring power of Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’
Baritone Jarrett Porter to perform Schubert’s “Winterreise”
Tim Gersten

On March 7, Berkshire Opera Festival will bring “Winterreise” to Studio E at Tanglewood’s Linde Center for Music and Learning, with baritone Jarrett Porter and BOF Artistic Director and pianist Brian Garman performing Franz Schubert’s haunting 24-song setting of poems by Wilhelm Müller.

A rejected lover. A frozen landscape. A mind unraveling in real time. Nearly 200 years after its premiere, “Winterreise” remains unnervingly current in its psychological portrait of isolation, heartbreak and existential drift.

Keep Reading Show less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

A grand finale for Crescendo’s 22nd season

A grand finale for Crescendo’s 22nd season

Christine Gevert, artistic director, brings together international and local musicians for a season of rare works.

Stephen Potter

Crescendo, the Lakeville-based nonprofit specializing in early and rarely performed classical music, will close its 22nd season with a slate of spring concerts featuring international performers, local musicians and works by pioneering composers from the Baroque era to the 20th century.

Christine Gevert, the organization’s artistic director, has gathered international vocal and instrumental talent, blending it with local voices to provide Berkshire audiences with rare musical treats.

Keep Reading Show less
concerts

Leopold Week honors land and legacy

Leopold Week honors land and legacy

Aldo Leopold in 1942, seated at his desk examining a gray partridge specimen.

Robert C. Oetking

In his 1949 seminal work, “A Sand County Almanac,” Aldo Leopold, regarded by many conservationists as the father of wildlife ecology and modern conservation, wrote, “There are some who can live without wild things and some who cannot.” Leopold was a forester, philosopher, conservationist, educator, writer and outdoor enthusiast.

Originally published by Oxford University Press, “A Sand County Almanac” has sold 2 million copies and been translated into 15 languages. On Sunday, March 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Norfolk Library, the public is invited to a community reading of selections from the book followed by a moderated discussion with Steve Dunsky, director of “Green Fire,” an Emmy Award-winning documentary film exploring the origins of Leopold’s “land ethic.” Similar reading events take place each year across the country during “Leopold Week” in early March. Planning for this Litchfield County reading began when the Norfolk Library received a grant from the Aldo Leopold Foundation, which provided copies of “A Sand County Almanac” to distribute during the event.

Keep Reading Show less
book talk

Erica Child Prud’homme

Erica Child Prud’homme

WEST CORNWALL — Erica Child Prud’homme died peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 9, 2026, at home in West Cornwall, Connecticut, at 93.

Erica was born on April 27, 1932, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, the eldest of three children of Charles and Fredericka Child. With her siblings Rachel and Jonathan, Erica was raised in Lumberville, a town in the creative enclave of Bucks County where she began to sketch and paint as a child.

Keep Reading Show less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.