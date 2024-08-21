At Amenia’s newest restaurant, 'food is the absolute standout'

Latest News
Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill
Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.
Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.
“We don’t want to be big, we want to be good,” said winemaker and farm manager Andrew Johnson as he swirled a glass of 2017 cab franc, currently being poured for tastings. Echoing with a teasing laugh the late-70s Masson vow to “sell no wine before its time,” Johnson explained that the winery’s best product—a deep, velvety Marquette—is still awaiting ‘its time’ since being vinted in 2021 and spending 14 months maturing in Hungarian oak barrels.
A similar impetus has driven—and continues to drive—the careful curatorial decisions that built a compelling outdoor art exhibit of the wooded glade that serves as Spring Hill’s gathering space.
Before founders Stephanie and Tim Ingrassia planted their first grapevines or artworks, the site that would become Spring Hill Vineyards was a hay farm that dated back to the 18th century; reinterpreted vestiges and suggestions of this history represent the core aesthetic being cultivated.
View of Spring Hill through a window in the Bee Brook Grotto, housed inside a 1940’s grain silo.Sava Marinkovic
“Everything here has had a past life,” according to Stephanie Ingrassia—the modernized barn was built from 150 year old beams and siding, the restrooms from a train car. Over the main space towers a refitted 1940s silo, original to the site, whose cracked doors invite visitors to make the thirty foot climb to its crown grotto—a scintillating surprise of sinuous forms and gleaming materials that is meant to feel, according to artist Randy Polumbo, “like a shared memory from the future.”
And the facilitation of sharing—of memories, moments, and the space provided—is what Wine Tasting Program Manager Emma Terhaar describes as Spring Hill’s true mission.
“It’s a community space to be shared,” said Terhaar, summarizing the Ingrassias’ vision for a place where residents of rural Connecticut could gather and mingle with their community. “It’s a destination worth coming to, for whatever reason,” Terhaar averred, whether for a glass of wine, a gander of art, or just to relax with friends and family.
Spring Hill Vineyards is the annual host of Spring Hill Arts Gathering (SHAG) and maintains SHAG’s permanent collection. Upcoming events include dancing and drinks for Salsa Night on Sunday, Aug. 25; a croquet tournament guided by United States Croquet Association’s Preston Stuart on Sunday, Sept. 8; and a celebration of Sept. 22’s autumnal equinox featuring food, yoga, meditation, live music, and—a given for all things coming into balance—plenty of wine.
The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.
The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.
Curated by Susan Burks, a recommendation from board chair and former New York art dealer Jack Banning, the exhibition is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the institute’s mission and vision. Burks aimed to incorporate “local where possible, artists who worked with scientists, scientists who were artists, and artists inspired by ecological science.” The result is a collection that is both approachable and profoundly connected to the natural world.
The Cary Institute’s commitment to integrating art into its scientific mission is a reminder that knowledge and creativity are not separate endeavors, but intertwined paths towards a deeper understanding of our world. This ethos is reflected not only in the individual works that now adorn the walls and halls of the institute but also in the overall atmosphere of the newly renovated building — a space where art and science coalesce to inspire thought, dialogue, and action. As Ginsberg aptly shared his vision for the exhibition: “What we didn’t want is things that were literal. We wanted it to be inspirational. Because in the end, I think both art and science should be inspirational.”
To arrange a tour of the Cary Institute, contact Joshua Ginsberg at jrginsberg@gmail.com
"Paddock Views: Lime Rock 1989-2023,” the photography of Marc Andrew Elliott, is set to open on Aug. 24 at Yo Studio in North Canaan, Conn. This exhibit, a world premiere, showcases Elliott’s unique perspective on vintage car racing at the iconic Lime Rock Park where he has spent decades capturing the spirit and essence of both the vehicles and the people who cherish them.
Marc Elliott is a seasoned photographer with a career spanning over 45 years. “Marc is very accomplished in other areas of photography, and similarly passionate and obsessive about his subjects, but we thought it would be a great idea to do a show of car photography with the track just in our back yard,” said Francois Dischinger, co-owner and founder of Yo Studio. Elliott’s photographs offer a window into the paddocks of Lime Rock, a place where history, speed, and a deep love for automotive heritage converge. From his early, more spontaneous explorations of the track to his later, more focused studies, Elliott’s images reveal the evolving nature of both the cars and the culture surrounding them.
These photographs “are about light,” said Elliott, a testament to the artist’s meticulous craft as a traditional analog photographer. Working primarily with Rolleiflex cameras and employing darkroom techniques honed over decades, Elliott captures the raw, tactile reality of the racing world. He spoke passionately about his commitment to film photography. “There’s an immediacy to a black and white gelatin silver print that just doesn’t exist in the digital realm,” Elliott explained. “It’s a mature technology. It’s been around for 150 years.”
The exhibit is as much a study of the racing world as it is a testament to Elliott’s deep connection with Lime Rock and its community. Over the years, he has formed relationships with legendary figures like Sam Posey, whose racing suit and helmet will be on display. These connections have enriched his work, adding layers of history and personal narrative to the images.
Francois Dischinger and Beth Fazio, the founders of Yo Studio, recognized the distinctiveness of Elliott’s car photography, which stood out to them for its departure from the usual clichés of the genre. Dischinger discovered Elliott’s work through Instagram and noted, “Marc’s work was so distinctive in a way that car photography really isn’t ever.” They included his work in their first show in May, a group exhibition that showcased the work of 27 artists. This will be just the second show in the space, a studio that the couple hopes will foster community, collaboration and thematic exploration. “We want it to be a place where people can pop in and just sit and maybe take a book off the shelf,” said Beth Fazio.
The inviting new space is the perfect venue for this exhibit which will be on view until September 21 and opens the weekend before the Lime Rock Historic Festival which will be celebrating its 42nd year Labor Day weekend. There will be a 17-mile Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade on Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Monday offer non-stop on-track competition across diverse historic racing classes and on Sunday, nearly 1,000 enthusiast cars and motorcycles are showcased at the Lime Rock Concours and Gathering of the Marques. Spectators might just catch a glimpse of Elliott who will certainly be in attendance.
Of his longstanding and ongoing obsession with the subject, Elliott shared, “I love the cars and of course as time has gone by, it’s moved beyond cars. I’ve gotten to know the people who are there year after year after year after year. And it’s just a beautiful track physically.”
“Lime Rock is such a presence here,” said Dischinger whose own work also focuses on analog film photography. “We have a romantic notion of it, so I’m really excited that we’re part of what we consider the traditional component of it.”
“Paddock Views” promises to be more than just a photography exhibit; it is an invitation to immerse oneself in the sights, sounds, and stories of Lime Rock, a place where, as Elliott put it, “the experience is immersive and priceless.”