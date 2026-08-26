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Augustfest brings festive finale to Falls Village summer

Augustfest brings festive finale to Falls Village summer

VanceCannon plays the slide guitar during a rendition of Little Feat’s “Dixie Chicken” at Augustfest.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — The band played, the brats sizzled on the grill, the beer flowed and bids were made on auction items at the David M. Hunt Library’s Augustfest summer fundraiser Sunday, Aug. 23.

The silent auction included an early 20th-century quilt supplied by Mary Sullivan and finished by Ruth Giumarro; a one-hour scenic airplane flight for three from Berkshire Aviation; a pickleball paddle and a one-hour beginner’s lesson from Doug Cohn; a $50 gift certificate from Freund’s Farm Market; and a guitar handmade by Peter Havriluk labeled “Chessie and Co.”

Bidders in the silent auction, including First Selectman Dave Barger, third from left, examine their options.Patrick L. Sullivan

“We’re called ‘An Unnamed Group of People,’” said Vance Cannon by way of introduction as the band began its first set. Cannon, who plays guitar and sings, led the group through an eclectic setlist, including “Crazy,” “Rolling in My Sweet Baby’s Arms,” and “Dixie Chicken,” the latter featuring some mean slide guitar from Cannon.

Also in the Unnamed Group were Melanie Cullerton on vocals; Steve Roys on accordion, harmonica and vocals; Lisa Clarke on banjo and vocals; Ralph Harris on electric bass; and Hal Cannon on guitar.

At the food tent attendees could choose between bratwurst from Nodine’s, hot pretzels from the Falls Village Inn, hot dogs, vegetarian brats and sauerkraut. Norbrook Brewery supplied the beer, and there was ice water and lemonade for the non-imbibers.

First Selectman Dave Barger said he was driving north from Goshen earlier in the afternoon, and his heart sank when he saw the weather ahead of him from Robert’s Hill.

“It was a solid sheet of rain.”

But by the event’s 4 p.m. start, the rain was long gone.

Augustfest is one of the library’s biggest fundraisers and a highlight of a Falls Village summer.

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