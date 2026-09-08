Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
community

Sharon to mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

SHARON — Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, the Sharon Fire Department will bring the community together to remember the victims, first responders, and families whose lives were forever changed that day.

The department will hold a community remembrance Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sharon firehouse, 36 West Main St. An open house will begin at 4 p.m. with a firetruck display and activities for children.

The memorial program will begin at 5 p.m. Fire Chief Brian Moore will welcome those attending, followed by a prayer from the Rev. Dr. Anna Crews Camphouse of Sharon United Methodist Church and a recitation of the Fireman’s Prayer.

Former Fire Chief Tom Bartram will lead a two-minute silence. Remarks will be offered by former Fire Chief Todd Anderson and Brian Ross, the veteran investigative journalist who worked at ABC News and is on the LJMN board, which oversees The Lakeville Journal.

Residents have been invited to submit written remembrances of Sept. 11. The Sharon Historical Society will preserve the accounts, creating a local record of how the community remembers the attacks and their immediate aftermath.

The event will be held rain or shine and is open to all.

The Sharon observance is among ceremonies planned across Connecticut to mark the 25th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93.

Of the 2,977 people killed in the attacks, 161 lived in or had ties to Connecticut, according to Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. Their names are engraved on the state’s 9/11 memorial at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport.

At least 14 victims had connections to the greater Litchfield County area, according to a 2006 Connecticut Insider retrospective. The publication used a broad regional definition that included current and former residents, part-time residents, graduates of local schools, and people whose families lived in the area.

Among them was James Gadiel, 23, a Kent native and graduate of Kent Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Gadiel worked for Cantor Fitzgerald on the 103rd floor of the World Trade Center’s North Tower.

A memorial outside Kent Town Hall honors Gadiel and the other victims of the attacks. The town will hold a commemorative service at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., according to the town’s official calendar.

Christoffer M. Carstanjen, who grew up in Sharon, was also killed. A 1981 graduate of Sharon Center School and a 1985 graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Carstanjen was working as a computer specialist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst at the time of his death. He was a passenger aboard United Airlines Flight 175, which was hijacked and flown into the World Trade Center’s South Tower.

Susan Getzendanner, 58, a vice president at Fiduciary Trust Co., was a part-time Salisbury resident who spent time at a cottage on Mount Riga. She was killed in the World Trade Center.

Two graduates of The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, David M. Berray, 39, and Todd Pitman, 30, also died at the World Trade Center.

Other victims identified by Connecticut Insider had ties to Goshen, Litchfield, Winsted, and Woodbury.

Christian Murray
community

Latest News

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

Four generations: Perotti & Sons to mark 100 years

William Perotti & Sons plumbing and heating business will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a party on Sept. 18. Among the family members are Frank Perotti, seated, and Charlie, Mary and Jean Perotti standing.

Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN – It is a story that combines the realization of the American dream, the strong bonds of family, and a love of community.

It began 100 years ago, when William Perotti opened a small plumbing shop in a barn on Lower Road. A century later, William Perotti & Sons is a flourishing enterprise run by his descendants, including members of the fourth generation.

Keep ReadingShow less
business

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

Modular homes at Cornwall housing site are headed elsewhere

The second of two modular homes awaited relocation from the proposed Millard Brook affordable housing site on Route 7 to its permanent site on Dark Entry Road on Sept. 2.

Ruth Epstein

CORNWALL — The sight of two new modular homes at the Millard Brook property on Route 7, led some passing motorists last week to wonder whether the proposed affordable housing development on the site was becoming a reality.

But the homes, which were still wrapped, were headed elsewhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
affordable housing

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027

Camp Brook Greenway reopening likely pushed to spring 2027
Camp Brook Greenway, where volunteers are preparing the property for a likely spring 2027 reopening.
Madi Long

NORTH CANAAN — The planned fall reopening of Camp Brook Greenway, a 27.45-acre town-owned recreation area behind Caddie Shack and State Line Pizza, will likely be postponed until spring 2027 as volunteers continue preparing the property for public use.

First Selectman Jesse Bunce said the town had hoped to reopen the greenway this fall. Volunteers, however, would like to continue working through the fall to ensure the property is ready before welcoming visitors.

Keep ReadingShow less
trails
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

Three seriously injured in Lakeville cybertruck crash

First responders prepare the landing zone for LifeStar at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LAKEVILLE — Three people were seriously injured when a Tesla Cybertruck went off Lime Rock Road about 1,000 feet west of White Hollow Road around 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, according to Lakeville Hose Company Chief Jason Wilson.

One occupant was flown by Life Star helicopter to Hartford Hospital, while another was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Trauma Center and the third to Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less
police news

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle presents her “Field Notes”

Artist Eve Biddle and Tremaine Gallery Director Terri Moore.

D.H. Callahan

On Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Tremaine Gallery at the Hotchkiss School in Lakeville opened its new show, “Field Notes,” with works by multidisciplinary artist Eve Biddle.

Biddle is best known in the area as one of the founders of the iconic Wassaic Project in the hamlet of Wassaic, New York. The project, which is part art incubator, part gallery, part studio and a whole lot of community, is housed in an old converted grain elevator right next to the Metro North train tracks. It’s credited by many as the spark that revitalized the hamlet, which now boasts a craft bakery, a curated wine and liquor store, a pizza hot spot, the Lantern.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Victor Cella is painting his own path

Artist Victor Cella with his recent painting “White Dog” in his studio and shop, Little Store Antiques in Great Barrington.

L. Tomaino
If I taught art, I’d teach it in a different way. I could teach it as an awareness — how to free yourself up.
— Victor Cella

Paintings by Victor Cella of a blue dog, a flower still life and a colorful abstract greet visitors as they mount the steps to The Little Store, an antique shop he runs with his husband, John Ortisi, at 88 Main St. in Great Barrington, Mass.

The shop is filled not only with antiques but also with Cella’s paintings. People stop by to see what Cella is currently painting and to talk with him. He is known for his amiability as well as his paintings.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.