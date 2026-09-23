Hundreds turn out to celebrate Perotti & Sons’ centennial

NORTH CANAAN – Looking out over the sea of faces, Will Perotti said, “It’s unbelievable that so many would come out for a plumbing company.”

He was speaking at the 100th anniversary celebration of his family’s business, William Perotti & Sons, heldFriday, Sept. 18, at the firm’s headquarters in East Canaan. The crowd was estimated at well over 300.

Community members celebrate the milestone at the Perotti & Sons’ headquarters. Ted Perotti

Will Perotti is a member of the fourth generation to enter the plumbing and heating business. He and his sister Mary, along with their father Francis “Champ” Perotti, currently oversee operations.

Holding his young son in his arms, Perotti spoke of his grandfather Frank, who along with his brother Charlie, entered their father’s business directly out of school. William Perotti opened his shop in a barn on Lower Road in 1926, eventually moving to the facility on Furnace Hill Road, which has undergone several expansions over the years.

Will Perotti said Frank Perotti could be a tough boss, criticizing employees for their work, “but he’d always end up thanking them. His style may be a bit different from ours, but the standard is the same.”

In his address, Champ Perotti asked for a moment of silence for family members who had died, including his grandparents William and Lena, known as “Noni” and “Nono,” his aunt Anne Perotti Fallon and her husband Jerry, and Charlie and Bonnie Perotti’s daughter Keri.

He then reflected on four generations maintaining a business for 100 years.“It all embodies an American success story,” he said.

He also noted that his maternal grandmother, Bertha Riva, at 103, is older than the business.

Candida Perotti Wolff, daughter of Frank and Jean Perotti, read a congratulatory note from former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura. Wolff served in the Bush White House as the assistant to the president for legislative affairs from 2005 to 2007.

In her youth, Wolff, like many of the family’s children, worked in the shop, learning about cutting pipes and calculating heat loss.

Charlie Perotti, a former North Canaan first selectman, thanked all those who helped build the business, including salespeople, employees and customers. Although he still comes in for two hours each morning to check the materials, he said he misses the interaction that once took place because so much is now done virtually.

“I miss it all, but it’s good to turn it over to the new regime,” he said.

He ended with an anecdote. Years ago, he and Frank went to a home in Cornwall to advise a client. It was Christmas time and Frank and the client came together at a doorway from which mistletoe hung.

“The client pointed that out, said they needed to kiss, and so Frank kissed her. That client was Whoopi Goldberg.”

Family and loyalty were a common themes throughout the event. Will Perotti spoke of the many employees with long tenures, including one who has worked for the company for 40 years and others who have been there for more than 20 or 30 years.

Will Perotti with his grandfather, Francis Perotti Sr. Ruth Epstein

As guests mingled, they talked about the family and the business.

Michael O’Connor is a 28-year employee. He said the Perottis “run a great family-oriented business. I’ve made a good living; been able to raise a family.”

Robert Loucks of Sharon has known the Perottis since the 1960s.

“The business is so family-centered,” he said. “What more can you ask for?”

Sam Herrick, business manager for Region One schools, said the Perottis are known for being reliable.

“Last winter, on a day that was 10 degrees, Sharon Center School had a broken water pipe,” he recalled. “We called and they were there in 10 minutes. We didn’t have to close school. The students weren’t impacted.”

Contractor Robert Anderson said of the Perottis, “I’m a big fan. I started with Frank and now I work with Mary and Will. It’s so nice to see the younger generation coming through.”

The celebration included hors d’oeuvres, pizza and ice cream from food trucks, as well as a bounce house, free T-shirts, historic photographs and a video chronicling the family and its business.