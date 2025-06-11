Blue jackets, bright futures: FFA members shine at annual banquet

FALLS VILLAGE — On Tuesday, June 3, the Housatonic Valley FFA chapter held its 86th annual FFA Banquet. The night started with a buffet dinner provided by Freund’s farm with many FFA members, alumni, parents, and guests present.

Tracy Atwood of Falls Village surveyed the scene in the newly refurbished cafeteria.

“We used to eat and play basketball in here,” he remembered.

Not at the same time, he added. But there was a volleyball net in one corner of the cafeteria and there were lunchtime pickup games.

“They were very vigorous.”

After dinner, everyone moved to the auditorium. Chapter officers conducted the traditional FFA opening ceremonies leading into the national anthem sung by Housatonic’s student talent and chapter junior advisor Madison Melino.

Throughout the night dozens of students received awards and degrees. First-year FFA members received their Greenhand FFA degree while second-year members strived to earn their Chapter degrees. Twelve Housatonic students also earned their Charter Oak degree, a state-level accomplishment.

The annual banquet allowed families and guests to see first-hand the accomplishments and activities of students throughout the year. Members reported on their travels to the Washington Leadership Conference, and the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis as well as numerous state-level competitions throughout the year.

Guest speakers at the event included Principal Ian Strever, Superintendent Melony Brady-Shanley, FFA Alumni President Lauren Murtaugh, industry professional Bruce Bennet and National Officer Candidate Chris Sarnik.

Brady-Shanley said “FFA is more than an organization – it’s a launching pad for young people to become leaders in agriculture, science, education and so much more.”

The evening ended with a retiring address from senior chapter treasurer Tyler Anderson and the announcement of next year’s chapter officer team led by President Riley Mahaffey and Vice President Hannah Johnson.

Awards

Special Chapter Citation Awards: Mike and Megan Gawel, Lauren Murtagh, Jeanine Rose.

Honorary Membership: Sam Herrick

2025 State Degrees: Brandt Bosio, Madeline Collingwood, Christopher Crane, Dylan Deane, Madison Gulotta, Hannah Johnson, Delanie Keeley, Riley Mahaffey, Madison Melino, Khyra McLennon, Olivia Robson and Jayme Walsh.

2025 American Degree Applicants: Logan Cables, Emma Crane, Will Starr.

Hannah Johnson is the reporter for Housatonic Valley FFA. This article was written with additional reporting by Patrick L. Sullivan