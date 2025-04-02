Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

Housatonic Valley FFA’s Riley Mahaffey placed second in the Extemporaneous Public Speaking event March 27.

Patrick L. Sullivan
ffa

Housatonic Valley FFA student speakers contend at district-wide competition

FALLS VILLAGE — On Thursday, March 27, the Housatonic Valley FFA hosted the Connecticut FFA District 1 Public Speaking Competition.

Students from five area FFA chapters — Shepaug, Northwestern, Wamogo, Woodbury and Housatonic Valley — participated in three different events.

The first of the three events is creed speaking, a competition where freshmen memorise and recite the FFA Creed written by E.M. Tiffany in 1928.

Prepared public speaking is the second competition, in which participants write and deliver a six to eight minute speech about the agricultural topic of their choice.

Those competing in extemporaneous public speaking have 30 minutes to draw a topic, research, prepare and deliver a three to five minute speech.

Housatonic’sRiley Mahaffey finished second and Byron Bell took third place in extemporaneous public speaking. Zayre Traill was the runner-up in FFA Creed, and Madison Gulatta took first place in prepared public speaking.

Mahaffey, a junior, is a two-time national public speaker, winning creed speaking at the state FFA convention her freshman year and prepared public speaking at the state level her sophomore year. Her second-place finish in extemporaneous public speaking at the district level last week secured her spot in this year’s state competition, and she plans to compete at the national level again next fall.

Hannah Johnson is Housatonic Valley FFA’s reporter.

ffa

Latest News

Police Blotter: Troop B

Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Keep ReadingShow less
crime

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

From Mohawk to Revelstoke: Cornwall ski crew embarks on multi-generational, 20-day journey

The group — minus Garrick Dinneen, who’s taking the photo — stops for a mid-run rest.

Provided

CORNWALL — This past winter, an intergenerational group of Mohawk Mountain skiers took their hard-earned East Coast skills to the towering peaks of interior British Columbia for a ski trip that went beyond just pursuing the steep and deep.

“As fun as the skiing was, the lift rides and even just going home and cooking dinner together and talking was a pretty cool part of it,” said 24-year-old Cornwall native Dean Saccardi of the nearly 20-day voyage. “To have that age range of people who had grown up in Cornwall, went to [Cornwall Consolidated School], and had all their stories about the school, about the ski program, about the community … it definitely made the trip.”

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing

Legislators axe bear hunting season

Legislators axe bear hunting season

In Lakeville this week, a bear opened the door to Theodore O’Neill’s truck and messed with a box of Kleenex.

Theodore O’Neill

HARTFORD — A bill called “An Act Concerning Bear Hunting” made it through a vote of the Connecticut General Assembly’s Environment Commission on March 28, but with a catch: there will be no general bear hunting.

Senate Bill 1523 was originally raised to promote the establishment of a bear hunting season to control the exploding black bear population in the state, which has led to more home entries and conflicts with farmers than ever before.

Keep ReadingShow less
animal control

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

Neighbors pull woman from burning car with seconds to spare

A one-car accident on Route 7 near Kugeman Village in Cornwall sent a motorist to Danbury Hospital Saturday, March 29.

Alan Gawel, KVFD Fire Chief

CORNWALL — Cornwall residents living near the scene of a roll-over car accident Saturday afternoon pulled a driver from a burning vehicle with only seconds to spare.

“Due to the heroic efforts — and I do mean heroic efforts — of the neighbors, the woman was pulled from the car with, by my estimate, 90 seconds to spare before the flames would have reached her,” said Kent Volunteer Fire Department Chief Alan Gawel. “I was the first to arrive on the scene from the fire side and when I got there, the vehicle was rolled over on its side and on fire. The driver was still trapped, and the citizens were using every ounce of energy to get her out.”

Keep ReadingShow less
police news