ffa

Students prep for FFA National Convention

Students prep for FFA National Convention

Housatonic Valley FFA students prepare for the upcoming convention with teacher David Moran.

Kellie Eisermann

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley FFA students are gearing up to head to the 98th annual National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

This year, students are preparing to take on the landscape, horse judging, creed speaking and extemporaneous competitions.

Creed speaking involves memorizing and reciting all five paragraphs of the FFA Creed (by E.M. Tiffany).

Contestants are judged on how well and uniquely the creed is presented, and the judges question the speaker on aspects of the creed.

For extemporaneous speaking, the student is given a topic relating to agriculture and has 30 minutes to prepare before answering questions from the judges.

Riley Mahaffey will be taking on her third year of public speaking at the national level.

The landscape team consists of Madeline Collingwood, Michael Gawel, Hayden Bell and Byron Bell. The competition will include plant identification, a written exam, landscape practicums and a team event.

The equine judging team consists of Madison Melino, Darwin Wolfe, Hannah Johnson and Kellie Eisermann. The competitions will include a general knowledge test, judging horses in halter classes and under saddle, oral questions and a team event to wrap it all up.

Zayre Trail is advancing to the national level to represent the Housatonic Valley FFA chapter as the creed speaker.

Kellie Eisermann is the FFA Reporter this year She is a junior and lives in Lakeville and plans to go into the family business, Four Seasons Pool Service in Millerton.

ffa

Latest News

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

Barbara Meyers DelPrete

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

Keep ReadingShow less

Veronica Lee Silvernale

Veronica Lee Silvernale

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Keep ReadingShow less

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Crescendo launches 22nd season
Christine Gevert, artistic director of Crescendo
Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts