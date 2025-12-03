ffa

FFA begins wreath-making for annual holiday store

Fresh pine is bound into wreaths by attendees of Housatonic Valley FFA’s holiday production night Monday, Nov. 24.

Kellie Eisermann

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley FFA kicked off its annual wreath-making tradition with the first of two holiday production nights on Monday, Nov. 24, at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Students, alumni, families, teachers and friends gathered to help create wreaths for the FFA holiday store, which opened Saturday, Nov. 29.

Wreath-making unfolded in several steps. Pine boughs were trimmed from tree limbs on the garage floor, then passed along to teams of bunch-makers working at tables in the FFA garage. The tied bundles were handed off to the final assemblers, who crafted the finished wreaths.

Organizers say the production nights give students and advisors a jump-start on preparing for the holiday store while filling the FFA shop with “light, laughter and teamwork.”

The second production night was scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 3, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ag Ed wing.

ffa

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Writer and performer Nurit Koppel
Provided

In 1983, writer and performer Nurit Koppel met comedian Richard Lewis in a bodega on Eighth Avenue in New York City, and they became instant best friends. The story of their extraordinary bond, the love affair that blossomed from it, and the winding roads their lives took are the basis of “Apologies Necessary,” the deeply personal and sharply funny one-woman show that Koppel will perform in an intimate staged reading at Stissing Center for Arts and Culture in Pine Plains on Dec. 14.

The show humorously reflects on friendship, fame and forgiveness, and recalls a memorable encounter with Lewis’ best friend — yes, that Larry David ­— who pops up to offer his signature commentary on everything from babies on planes to cookie brands and sports obsessions.

