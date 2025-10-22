ffa

Housatonic Valley FFA makes their way to National Convention

Housatonic Valley FFA makes their way to National Convention

On Oct. 28, a group of 20 students, composed of student representatives and two competition groups, will journey to Indianapolis, Indiana, to compete against students from all over the country in an attempt to win a national title at the annual FFA National Convention.

“It is a really, really high level of intense competition and can be likened to career readiness,” said Housatonic teacher and chaperone Danielle Melino.“It’s an opportunity for students and chapters to come together, learn from each other.”

The horse judging team, for example, consists of four students. Hannah Johnson and Madison Melino are both seniors who have been on the team since their freshman year, along with their first-year teammate Darwin Wolfe and substitute member Kellie Eisermann. “You can only learn so much in a classroom, but going out and seeing, expanding your personal skills, and learning and competitions really help develop an understanding of agricultural industries,” said Hannah Johnson, who will be attending the National Convention for the second time.

Madline Collingwood, Hayden and Byron Bell, and Michael Gawel make up the landscape team. Their advisor is teacher David Moran. The Bell brothers — one senior and one junior — are both subs for the landscape team and will be going down together for the first time. “I am excited to go down there with all my friends and make new memories,” Hayden Bell said.

The other 12 students will be going for a multitude of different reasons. Alumni students Emma Cane and Will Starr will receive their American degrees, and Tyler Anderson will represent the Houston chapter, as he has completed the national chapter application. The rest of the students will be given an opportunity to go down and meet thousands of other students, as there is usually about 10% of America’s overall FFA membership attending the convention.

There is also a career fair with colleges, trade schools, and companies involved in agriculture that welcome the students to come talk to them. “It’s nonstop,” Melino said. “From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., you can be engaged and participating in different activities.”

From haunted houses to concerts, career fairs to competitions, the opportunities in Indianapolis are endless for students venturing to National Convention.

School spirit on the rise at Housy

School spirit on the rise at Housy

Students dressed in neon lined the soccer field for senior night under the lights on Thursday, Oct. 16. The game against Lakeview was the last in a series of competitions Thursday night in celebration of Homecoming 2025.

Hunter Conklin and Danny Lesch

As homecoming week reaches its end and fall sports finish out the season, an air of school spirit and student participation seems to be on the rise across Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

But what can be attributed to this sudden peak of student interest? That’s largely due to SGA. Also known as the Student Government Association, SGA has dedicated itself to creating events to bring the entire student body together. This year, they decided to change some traditions.

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming

Student initiatives shake up Homecoming
The poster promoting the Homecoming dance boasted the event would feature dancing, games and a bonfire. Reactions to the planned move outside were mixed, with some students excited about the changes and others expressing a desire for tradition.
Provided

The weekend of Homecoming at HVRHS was packed with events including rival games under the lights, senior night, and a new take on Homecoming that moves it outside — and it wouldn’t have been possible without the students of Housatonic.

Orchestrating was no easy feat, especially considering much of the work was left up to the students.

Housy takes on Halloween

Housy takes on Halloween
Housatonic Valley Regional High School
File photo

As the chilly breeze settles in, Halloween approaches and the community yearns for spooky festivities — HVRHS has answered that calling. An event held annually for the past eight years, the HVRHS haunted house has returned.

The event is organized by the current senior and junior year classes — 2026 and 2027 respectively — and held to raise money that goes toward the junior and senior class’s activities such as senior week, prom, the senior class trip, and more.

