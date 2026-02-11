ffa

Housatonic Valley FFA chapter donates to area nonprofits

Housatonic Valley FFA students raised funds at the holiday store earlier this winter. On Feb. 5, Holly Kempner accepted a donation from the FFA on behalf of the Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — On Feb. 5, the Housatonic Valley FFA Chapter donated a total of $1,200 to six local non-profits, with each organization receiving $200.

The recipients included Kent Food Pantry, Cornwall Food Bank, Fishes & Loaves in North Canaan, The Corner Food Pantry in Lakeville, the Sharon Food Bank, and the Jane Lloyd Fund — which provides financial support for cancer patients —in Salisbury.

Holly Kempner, who accepted a check on behalf of the Corner Food Pantry, said she was impressed by the FFA donation and the activities of the members.

“We serve a lot of people, including New York state and Massachusetts,” she said. “So we really appreciate it.”

For more than a decade, the Housatonic Valley FFA Chapter has supported local organizations, including the food pantries in Region One. These donations are made possible through the chapter’s Holiday Sale. The sale and class unit not only allows FFA members to give back to the community, but also provides valuable, hands-on experience in business management, marketing, communication, and teamwork.

Community members interested in supporting local food banks are encouraged to contact these food banks directly, as they are always in need of food donations and volunteer support.

Kellie Eisermann is the FFA Reporter for the 2025-26 school year. She is a junior and lives in Lakeville with her parents, Jonathan Eisermann and Aubrey Murphy. She plans to go into the family business, Four Seasons Pool Service in Millerton, and go to community college after graduation.

