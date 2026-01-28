ffa

FFA holiday store raises $115K

Elizabeth Eisermann and Gregory Drumm bought their Christmas tree at the FFA holiday store last month.

Kellie Eisermann

FALLS VILLAGE — The Housatonic Valley FFA holiday store closed out 2025 with a profit of $115,558.

A total of 643 Christmas trees, 462 poinsettias and 798 wreaths were sold, along with roping, kissing balls, centerpieces and dairy products.

Proceeds support local food banks and nonprofit organizations and help fund FFA leadership conferences, competitions and conventions.

All Housatonic Valley Regional High School students enrolled in agriculture education classes participated in the holiday sales and marketing unit. Each student was required to complete eight hours of work in the holiday store outside of class and to sell a minimum of $100 in products.

Students learned to identify and care for Christmas trees and poinsettias, create holiday products, operate a point-of-sale system, and assemble wreaths. Throughout the holiday sales and marketing unit, students developed career-ready leadership skills by managing real-world business operations, from inventory logistics to customer relations.

By the end of the unit, students had built communication skills, a strong work ethic, hands-on sales experience and a collaborative mindset.

Through the continued support of the Housatonic Valley Regional High School community — whether by purchasing items, donating greens or participating in production nights — the Holiday Store remains a cornerstone of the program’s success. The fundraiser not only supports the local FFA chapter, but also strengthens connections between students and the community while spreading holiday spirit.

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

