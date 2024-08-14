ffa

Housatonic FFA introduces new officers at annual picnic

NORTH CANAAN —Housatonic Valley Regional High School FFA held the annual alumni summer picnic at the former Lindell’s Lumber building July 25.

The change of scenery gave the picnic a new touch to stay out of the weather. Community members, past and present FFA members, family, friends, and alumni who show continuous support and provide the ability for events such as the picnic were in attendance.

The picnic began with a potluck meal as the newly inducted officers read off the activity reports from the previous year. They provided information and incredible accomplishments to all who attended, sharing essential updates to the coming year’s program, such as the generosity of the late Katherine Gannett, who included the FFA chapter in her will.

The funds donated to the FFA program were acknowledged to the audience and will be set forth to the program. Cricket Jacquier spoke about the current agricultural issues and the incredible worth the FFA program provides its students.

The prior school years FFA officers: President Kara Franks (Kent), Vice President Kayla Jacquier (East Canaan), Secretary Riley Mahaffey (Amenia), Treasurer Brandt Bosio (Canaan), Reporter Lauren Sorrell (Canaan); Parliamentarian Tyler Anderson (Sharon), and Historian Taylor Christen (Kent), passed down their responsibilities to the incoming 2024-25 HVRHS FFA officers.

The new officers were then officially introduced: President Chris Crane, junior (Canaan), Vice President Riley Mahaffey, junior (Amenia); Secretary Hayden Bachman, sophomore (Falls Village), Treasurer Tyler Anderson, senior (Sharon), Reporter Hannah Johnson, junior (Canaan), Parliamentarian Lauren Sorrell, junior (Canaan), and Historian Alanna Tatro, sophomore (Canaan).

ffa

Latest News

Street Fair showcases vibrant, engaged nonprofit community

Street Fair showcases vibrant, engaged nonprofit community

Crescendo’s Mary Sullivan quizzed visitors on their singing abilities during the Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair Saturday, Aug. 10.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — After several days of rain, Saturday, Aug. 10, was bright, sunny and above all dry for the third annual Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair on Academy Street in downtown Salisbury.

The fair coincided with the 127th birthday of the Journal, which launched its first edition in August 1897. Northwest Corner nonprofits joined the celebration with dozens of representatives engaging with community members.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Sharon Hospital maintains five-star rating from CMS

Sharon Hospital maintains five-star rating from CMS
Bridget Starr Taylor

SHARON — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has given Sharon Hospital a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2024, Sharon Hospital was the sole facility in Connecticut to receive the top rank by CMS. Last year there were two other five-star hospitals in the state, but Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association were each given four stars this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon hospital

Voter turnout low despite extended hours

Voter turnout low despite extended hours

Registrar Jayne Ridgway works on a puzzle while waiting for voters at Cornwall Town Hall.

Provided

Early voting made its second appearance in Northwest Connecticut last week with a Republican primary election between Matthew Corey and Gerry Smith for the nomination to run against incumbent Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) for the U.S. Senate seat this November.

Registrars across the Northwest Corner staffed polling stations for extended hours over the seven-day early voting period. All town halls in the region reported low turnout.

Keep ReadingShow less
elections

A wildlife lover’s dream come true

A wildlife lover’s dream come true

Lindsay Burr with a dog in the town kennel. Burr is Animal Control Officer for Falls Village and North Canaan.

Photo provided

NORTH CANAAN — Lindsay Burr, who spent her childhood watching Animal Planet, is now living a similar life to the people on her favorite shows. An Animal Control Officer since 2018, she is in charge of the furry and feathered residents of North Canaan and Falls Village.

For the past 20 years Burr has been involved in animal care, specifically with horses. “I just always knew I wanted to work with animals,” Burr reflected.

Keep ReadingShow less
animal control