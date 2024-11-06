Housatonic Valley students earn honors at 97th National FFA Convention

Taylor Green, Alanna Tatro, Hayden Bachman and Lauren Sorrell competed as communication consultants at the FFA convention.

FALLS VILLAGE — The National FFA Organization recently held its 97th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, attracting more than 70,000 dedicated student members from across the country. This annual event aims to foster leadership, personal growth, and career success in agricultural education, and this year’s theme, “Engage,” served as a powerful reminder to members that by actively participating in FFA and embracing larger community initiatives, they have the capacity to enact meaningful change in the world around them.

Among the standout participants from the Housatonic FFA was Riley Mahaffey, who showcased her public speaking skills on the national stage. After excelling in multiple contests at the chapter, district, and state levels, Mahaffey competed in the Prepared Public Speaking Contest, delivering a well-researched speech on the impact of the beef industry on the environment. Her meticulous preparation over the course of nine months culminated in a well-researched, engaging presentation that earned her a bronze level recognition at the national competition, highlighting her commitment and talent.

Madison Melino also shone during the convention, performing as a bassoonist in the National FFA Band. Selected from a national pool of applicants, Melino contributed to the band’s full instrumental balance, participating in nine performances throughout the event.

The Nursery Landscape Team from Connecticut made waves at the national competition, achieving silver medalist status. Team members Brandt Bosio, Tyler Anderson, Blaine Curtis and Chris Crane built on their previous first-place win at the University of Connecticut by demonstrating their knowledge and skills in a variety of areas, including problem-solving, financial challenges, and teamwork. This achievement came after a year of dedicated preparation, emphasizing the hard work and collaboration necessary for success in agricultural competitions.

The Agricultural Communication Career Development Event team, comprised of Lauren Sorrell, Hayden Bachman, Alanna Tatro, and Taylor Green, competed as communication consultants. Their task was to develop a comprehensive written media plan, which they then presented to a panel of judges. This competition challenges students to effectively advocate for agriculture while utilizing a variety of media platforms, including social media, print advertising, and blogging. Their team’s creative approach and collaborative effort earned them a bronze level recognition after five months of intense preparation, showcasing their skills in communication, collaboration, and creativity.

The convention honored scholarship recipients Delanie Keeley, Cole Dennis and Olivia Robson for their commitment to the organization and their promising futures in agriculture.

Finally, alumni Justine Allyn and Robert Murtagh received the prestigious American FFA Degree, a recognition given to less than one percent of members. This degree acknowledges their academic achievements, extensive community service, and leadership capabilities through their Supervised Agricultural Experience programs.

The authors are teachers at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

