schools

Board of Ed approves staff changes, sets graduations

FALLS VILLAGE — At the regular monthly meeting of the Region One Board of Education April 7 the board approved the hiring of Liam O’Reilly as summer school principal with a stipend of $7,000.

The Assistant to the Assistant Principal, Katie Wood, has decided to retire. She will be replaced by Theresa Padin, a 13-year veteran of Winchester Public Schools, who will start her position after Memorial Day and will be working alongside Wood to transition into the position at the end of the school year.

The following graduation dates were announced:

Tuesday, June 10: Cornwall Consolidated School, 6:30 p.m.; Sharon Center School, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 11: Lee H. Kellogg School, 6 p.m.; North Canaan Elementary School, 6 p.m.

Thursday, June 12: Salisbury Central School, 6:30 p.m.; Kent Center School, 6 p.m.; Housatonic Valley Regional High School Senior Awards, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 13: Housatonic Valley Regional High School, 6 p.m.

schools

Latest News

Dining Guide 2025

Dining Guide 2025

Download directly

NWCT Arts Council: Spring fundraiser

NWCT Arts Council: Spring fundraiser

Dancers from Pilobolus will perform at the NWCT Arts Council spring fundraiser on April 26 in Washington Depot, Conn.

Provided

On Saturday, April 26, the Northwest Connecticut Arts Council will host a special evening, Arts Connected, their spring fundraiser celebrating the power of creativity and community. Held at the Bryan Memorial Town Hall in Washington Depot from 5 to 8 p.m., this event brings together artists, performers, and neighbors for a magical night filled with inspiration, connection and joy.

Award-winning designer and arts advocate Diane von Furstenberg and her granddaughter Antonia Steinberg are honorary co-chairs of the event. Their shared love of the arts informs the spirit of the evening.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Rudy Vavra, Lily Al-Nemri, and the gallery you didn’t know you needed

Rudy Vavra, Lily Al-Nemri, and the gallery you didn’t know you needed

Lily Al-Nemri, founder and owner, and artistic director and painter Rudy Vavra at Tyte medispa and gallery in Millbrook.

Natalia Zukerman

The painter Rudy Vavra once created floor collages in Texas. You could, in theory, lie on them. Now, years later and much farther north, his work graces the walls of a medispa in Millbrook, New York where he also serves as the artistic director. You can still lie down, just not on the art. Instead, you might be undergoing an EmFace non-surgical facelift while surrounded by twenty-two of Vavra’s paintings.

The space, Tyte Medispa in Millbrook, is equal parts gallery and treatment center, the brainchild of Lily Al-Nemri, a medical aesthetician and now gallery owner. She also owns the nail salon, Bryte, down the street on Franklin Avenue. A few years ago, feeling she was outgrowing that space, she looked to expand and, just a few blocks away, found this rather sprawling maze of rooms with the gallery that now inhabits the grand central ballroom. “This used to be a gym,” she said. “It was way more than I was looking for, but I went for it.”

Keep ReadingShow less
gallery