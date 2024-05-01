Boards ready budgets for town vote

Residents filled the meeting room at the Sharon Town Hall on Friday, April 26, for the annual Board of Finance public hearing on the FY25 budgets proposed by the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education.

Leila Hawken
budget

Boards ready budgets for town vote

SHARON — A well-attended public hearing convened by the Board of Finance on Friday, April 26, heard residents’ comments on the 2024-25 budgets proposed by the Board of Education and the Board of Selectmen. Barbara Prindle served as moderator for the hearing.

Following the public hearing, the finance board met to discuss the questions raised by residents and voted unanimously that the budgets would proceed on to town vote at the annual Town Meeting scheduled for Friday, May 10, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Reviewing the Board of Education proposed budget at the hearing was education board chairman Doug Cahill who said that his board continues to review expenses on an ongoing basis.

“This budget is the lowest we can present to the town,” Cahill said, noting that for the first time, capital expenditures are not included in the education budget, having been moved to the town budget.

The Board of Education budget for the coming year totals $4,328,390, a decrease of $185,937 (4.12%) from the current year, partially realized by the removal of capital expenditures. 106 students in Pre-K through Grade 8 are currently enrolled at Sharon Center School, Cahill noted.

The Board of Selectmen’s budget was presented by First Selectman Casey Flanagan.

“The selectmen devoted many hours going over each line to determine a budget that was fair to the town and to the employees,” Flanagan said.

The Board of Selectmen budget for the coming year totals $4,969,207, an increase of $262,630 (5.58%) over the current year, after expected revenues are included.

Residents’ questions sought clarification of line-item increases, including the ongoing tree removal program targeting hazardous and diseased trees, supported by state funding.

“Every time the wind blows, there are trees down, and if wires are involved, fires,” Flanagan said. “My hope is that we can get on top of this in a few years,” he added.

Considering the Hotchkiss Library’s request for increased funding, the board noted that the library had asked for $150,000 but received $118,500.

Flanagan reported it was the selectmen’s feeling that the initial request was high, although he acknowledged the important role of the library in the community. He added that the selectmen felt that a steady rate of increase, perhaps 10% annually, over the coming years would be a better option.

In other action, the Board of Finance approved the capital expenditure plans for both boards to be voted on at the annual town meeting.

budget

Latest News

The artist called ransome

The artist called ransome

‘Migration Collage' by ransome

Alexander Wilburn

If you claim a single sobriquet as your artistic moniker, you’re already in a club with some big names, from Zendaya to Beyoncé to the mysterious Banksy. At Geary, the contemporary art gallery in Millerton founded by New Yorkers Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, a new installation and painting exhibition titled “The Bitter and the Sweet” showcases the work of the artist known only as ransome — all lowercase, like the nom de plume of the late Black American social critic bell hooks.

Currently based in Rhinebeck, N.Y., ransome’s work looks farther South and farther back — to The Great Migration, when Jim Crow laws, racial segregation, and the public violence of lynching paved the way for over six million Black Americans to seek haven in northern cities, particularly New York urban areas, like Brooklyn and Baltimore. The Great Migration took place from the turn of the 20th century up through the 1970s, and ransome’s own life is a reflection of the final wave — born in North Carolina, he found a new home in his youth in New Jersey.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Hospitality, ease of living and just plain fun are rolled into one for those who are intrigued by the leisure-time Caravana experience at the family-owned Four Brothers Drive-in in Amenia. Tom Stefanopoulos, pictured above, highlights fun possibilities offered by Hotel Caravana.

Leila Hawken

The month-long process of unwrapping and preparing the various features at the Four Brothers Drive-In is nearing completion, and the imaginative recreational destination will be ready to open for the season on Friday, May 10.

The drive-in theater is already open, as is the Snack Shack, and the rest of the recreational features are activating one by one, soon to be offering maximum fun for the whole family.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.
Pamela Osborne

If you’ve been thinking that you have a constitutional right to happiness, you would be wrong about that. All the Constitution says is that if you are alive and free (and that is apparently enough for many, or no one would be crossing our borders), you do also have a right to take a shot at finding happiness. The actual pursuit of that is up to you, though.

But how do you get there? On a less elevated platform than that provided by the founding fathers I read, years ago, an interview with Mary Kay Ash, the founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her company, based on Avon and Tupperware models, was very successful. But to be happy, she offered,, you need three things: 1) someone to love; 2) work you enjoy; and 3) something to look forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes