CANAAN — Bonnie Lynn Hunter Sheldon, 75, of East Canaan, passed away Nov. 28, 2025, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, where she was born on Dec. 17, 1949.

Bonnie was the daughter of Lester William (Bill) Hunter, Jr., and Huldah (Bet) O’Donnell Hunter.She grew up in Canaan and spent her entire life in the Northwest Corner. She was a graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School and received her BA degree from George Washington University. She later did advanced studies in Gerontology at the University of Hartford.

Bonnie was the wife of Robert Sheldon prior to her move to East Canaan where she lived for the past 23 years with her partner, Robert Mather.

Bonnie’s early career was as an assistant doing research and editing for the syndicated columnist, Robert Yoakum, in Lakeville. Her interest in and passion for politics and current events continued throughout her life.In her later life she made a career change and became a recreational therapist at Noble Horizons in Lakeville. She loved and cared deeply for the residents she worked with.Her kind, compassionate nature made her a natural in the field of geriatrics.Bonnie loved animals and to the delight of the residents she brought her dog to work with her.

An avid runner, Bonnie competed in numerous local 5K and 10K road races for many years. Her other interests, talents and loves were reading, puzzling, gardening and cooking. She loved reading as a young child and went through most of the available books at the Douglas Library. This love of reading and writing continued through her study of literature and journalism at George Washington University. Additionally, she was a wonderful grandmother. She always enjoyed and supported her grandkids’ curiosity, loved watching them swim, and kept a nurturing eagle eye on them and their safety while in her care.

Survivors include her brother, Barry James Hunter and wife Christine, ofLempster, New Hampshire, her two aunts, Lynn Hunter Cline, of Sharon, and Cynthia Hunter Fenton and husband Terence, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, Robert Mather, of East Canaan, his son Justin Mather and wife Caryn Wright of Boulder City, Nevada, two daughters, Sarah Pollock and husband Brendan Pollock of Southfield, Massachusetts, and Bethany Mielke and partner Jamie Foster of Sandisfield, Massachusetts, grandchildren Isabella Pollock, Fiona Pollock, and Evan Mielke as well as numerous nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert (Duffer) Hunter.

Calling hours and a church service will be held in January.Date and time will be announced. The Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home of Canaan, CT, is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corp. PO Box 178, 15 Main Street, North Canaan, CT 06018, www.northcanaanems.org.