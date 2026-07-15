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Boondocks Film Society’s big secret

Boondocks Film Society’s big secret
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On Saturday, July 18, Boondocks Film Society heads west to Catskill for its exclusive screening of the indie comedy darling “Maddie’s Secret.”

The group, which has been putting on one-night-only screening events throughout Litchfield, Dutchess and Berkshire counties for the past nine years, is crossing the Hudson yet again to take over its new home away from home, the Community Theatre. Last month, the society returned to the theater for its second screening there, bringing in Ira Glass, host and producer of NPR’s “This American Life,” to discuss comedian Mike Birbiglia’s “Sleepwalk With Me.” Glass, who produced the film, was joined on stage by his wife, writer and director Susanna Fogel. Connecticut-based indie-pop duo Mates of State also got in on the action, performing original songs, including “Now,” which was featured in the film.

Boondocks has earned a reputation for exactly this kind of enhanced screening. The society offers much more than just a movie. For each event, it works with local eateries to create custom food and cocktail menus inspired by the night’s film. There is usually film-themed music from local acts, though booking a band with a song featured in the film was a particularly fitting touch. But what Boondocks has become best known for is its conversations with actors, directors and other key figures behind the films. For “Maddie’s Secret,” the society is bringing in a quadruple threat: actor, director, writer and producer John Early.

Early has gained recognition for his roles in “Search Party,” “Eternity,” “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and “At Home With Amy Sedaris.” But beyond those larger titles are the projects he has developed himself, including the HBO stand-up special “Now More Than Ever,” an episode of the Netflix series “Characters,” and the web series “555,” which he created and starred in with his longtime comedic collaborator Kate Berlant.

All of those projects demonstrate an extraordinary commitment to a particular style of cringe comedy. Early often embodies deeply unlikeable characters, mining humor from their boundless self-interest. His character in “Search Party” falsely claimed to have had cancer as a child. In “555,” he stole from a wheelchair-bound fan. His characters in “Characters” revel in awkwardness and unabashed narcissism.

While Early is accustomed to writing his own characters, “Maddie’s Secret” marks his first time directing and producing a feature film. Supporting him is a standout ensemble that includes Vanessa Bayer, “3rd Rock From the Sun” star Kristen Johnston, Conner O’Malley and, of course, Kate Berlant. Festival audiences have embraced the film, which, after a modest initial release, is now receiving wider distribution as word of mouth continues to spread.

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