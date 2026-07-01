Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
film

From rejected writer to documentarian, local filmmaker gives inside look at Falls Village

From rejected writer to documentarian, local filmmaker gives inside look at Falls Village

Falls Village filmmaker Eric Veden, who has created 38 videos documenting the village and its people.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE – Longtime filmmaker Eric Veden is the brains behind an extensive collection of videos documenting the people, places, and happenings in Falls Village spanning 26 years. The latest video is the 38th installment in a series that began in 2000.

Veden, 82, made Falls Village his home after moving to the area from San Diego in the mid-1980s. His friend, Ted Wolford, offered up his home so the Californian could work on his fiction writing.

“I got a lot written,” he said. “I was working on novels but ended up writing short stories.”

While he did see his name in print with several stories published in magazines, Veden took a series of odd jobs to make ends meet.

These jobs included being a night watchman at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, where he thought he’d be able to write at night but spent most of his time cleaning.

He was also the recreation director for an Alzheimer's unit in Kent, which he enjoyed. “I had what it took…patience.”

“Then Social Security kicked in and I retired from odd jobs and found video work,” he said.

Veden said making videos is much more fun than being a struggling writer.

“I’d work on something for months and get rejected again and again,” he said, referring to his writing career. “Videography is instantaneous.”

His first-ever video was about his friend, Albert Twing, who lived on Undermountain Road. Veden said Twing was unique in that he had compiled two of everything. Two tractors. Two mowers. The list went on.

“When something broke, he could just take it in his shed and fix it himself.”

The librarian at the David M. Hunt Library was Cookie Kubarek at the time. She saw the video and realized its potential.

“She encouraged me to do more,” he remembered.

When it comes to filmmaking, Veden said he is largely self-taught. He started with a VHS camera and later switched to digital, receiving technical advice and assistance from a friend, John Palinkas, a videographer who lives in Harwinton.

Veden’s videos typically have a theme. Sometimes the subject is an event, such as the Memorial Day parade, or a lecture at the library.

The bulk of the material is extended, one-on-one interviews with residents of Falls Village.

Sometimes the subjects are willing to tell their stories. Sometimes a little persuasion is needed.

Veden said he allows the interviewees to see the final product before it goes public. That puts people at ease, as does his unobtrusive style.

He said he uses the bare minimum of equipment and personnel: a digital video camera with a microphone attached, a tripod, and himself.

His interview technique is simple. He introduces the subject from off-camera, and the subject takes it from there.

“It’s very easy-going,” he said of the interview process. “I just ask people to tell their life story and let them go from birth up to the present day.”

He finds his interview subjects primarily via recommendations from previous subjects or from friends.

Asked if the supply of subjects is starting to run thin after 26 years, he said it is a concern.

“In fact, if anybody has an idea for an interview, call me,” he said.

As an octogenarian, Veden has no plans to retire from filmmaking.

He said he does it for the love of the process and because it keeps him in touch with "interesting people,” who often become friends.

Asked if he makes any money from them, he said flatly “no.”

And after 26 years and 38 episodes, he has come to a conclusion about Falls Village.

“It’s a nice place and the people who live here love it.”

Veden’s Falls Village videos are available on DVD at the D.M. Hunt Library and on YouTube under “Eric Veden Video.”

film

Latest News

The nature of Upstate Art Weekend

The nature of Upstate Art Weekend
Opening of Upstate Art Weekend at Olana with Helen Toomer, Ellen Harvey, Jean Shin and Gabriela Salazar
D.H. Callahan

On Thursday, June 25, a collection of eager art enthusiasts gathered at Olana State Historic Estate in Hudson to kick off the seventh annual Upstate Art Weekend (UAW).

Helen Toomer, founder, was joined by sculptors Ellen Harvey, Jean Shin and Gabriela Salazar to discuss their work and the legacy of painter Frederic Church. Church, whose 200th birthday is being celebrated this year, is widely credited as one of the founding members of the Hudson River School of painting. The discussion took place at Olana, Church’s grand estate, where the three artists’ installations are on view.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Benjamin Reynaert and the art of layered living

Benjamin Reynaert and the art of layered living

Benjamin Reynaert

Jennifer Almquist
Creating a home is, at its core, an act of love.
— Benjamin Reynaert

Benjamin Reynaert is focused on creative direction and interior styling. He is market director at Elle Décor, a design consultant, and author of “The Layered Home: Inspiration for Crafting Cozy, Collected Rooms,” published this year by Clarkson Potter. He co-founded Ticking Tent, a market featuring antiques, luxury items and vintage treasures. The biannual event is held in New Preston, Connecticut, and Bedford, New York.

Adopted from South Korea at 3 months old, Reynaert grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He always knew he wanted to be an artist. “I just loved drawing. I loved making things with clay,” he said. “Remembering what it felt like to be creative as kids and applying that to our creativity as adults is essential.” A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he earned a BFA and a degree in architecture, Reynaert also studied bookbinding in Rome. His attention to detail and aesthetic sense reflect years of training and a finely tuned eye for objects. “Attending RISD nurtured my creativity and taught me how to problem-solve,” he said.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Beneath the surface: Delano Dunn and Mickalene Thomas explore history, memory and art

Beneath the surface: Delano Dunn and Mickalene Thomas explore history, memory and art

Mickalene Thomas and Delano Dunn at Wassaic Project.

Lucia Landolo

Before “Echoes in the Margin,” Delano Dunn’s new solo exhibition at Troutbeck in Amenia opened, the artist sat down with curator and artist Mickalene Thomas for a conversation at the Wassaic Project on Wednesday, June 24. Their wide-ranging discussion offered an intimate look into Dunn’s practice while situating the work within broader questions of history, memory and representation.

Presented by the Wassaic Project, the exhibition brings Dunn’s richly layered paintings into conversation with Troutbeck itself, the historic estate long associated with artists, writers and civil rights leaders, including W.E.B. Du Bois, Langston Hughes and many more.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Local performer Vemilo transforms the Moviehouse

Local performer Vemilo transforms the Moviehouse

Vemilo performs at the Moviehouse in Millerton.

D.H. Callahan

On Friday, June 26, patrons at the Moviehouse in Millerton were treated to a performance by local artist and musician Vemilo, who returned to the theater’s biggest room for a second full-length show.

Regular patrons will know Theatre Three as the setting for post-screening interviews, Q&As, discussions and the theater’s monthly movie trivia night. Vemilo’s performance entirely reimagined the space. With just a few props and pieces of furniture, the stage was transformed into Vemilo’s sanctuary.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

After a Hollywood career, Scott Siegler turns failure into fiction

After a Hollywood career, Scott Siegler turns failure into fiction

Scott Siegler at his home in Sharon.

D.H. Callahan

Scott Siegler is bored of success stories. But Scott Siegler has had the kind of successful Hollywood career that people write books about.

Before he was 30, he’d earned three degrees. Before he moved to Hollywood, he’d already won an Emmy for one of the nine documentaries he directed and produced. Before he helped launch Netscape, bringing the Internet to the public, he’d already started his own Hollywood studio.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Masterclass workshops with Crescendo

Masterclass workshops with Crescendo
Stephen Potter

Crescendo, the Lakeville-based nonprofit specializing in early and rarely performed classical music, is taking a deep dive into the works of Johann Sebastian Bach this summer as artistic director, Christine Gevert, explores the genius of one of history’s greatest composers through a series of public masterclass workshops at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. More information at crescendomusic.org.

classes
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.