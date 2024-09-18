Boy Donald

Weatogue Stables: Looking for weekend and afternoon stable help. (More hours possible) Feeding, turnout, barn cleaning, etc. Experience preferred. Come join our great team! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531.

EXTRAS After-School and Summer Childcare is hiring: a Head Teacher! Visit our website for more information or to apply: www.extrasprogram.com.

Part-time Visitor Center Staff: The Sharon Audubon Center is looking for a friendly and responsible individual to work weekend afternoons, welcoming people to the Visitor Center and Nature Store. The work entails opening and closing the building, answering visitor questions, ringing up sales, checking live exhibits, guiding clients to the wildlife clinic, and occasional clerical tasks. The ideal applicant can work independently, represent Audubon in a professional way, and interact with a variety of people. More details and online application are available (see Senior Center Assistant) at www.Audubon.org/careers. For questions, contact Eileen.fielding@audubon.org.

HELP WANTED TOWN OF SHARON GREEN KEEPER HIGHWAY LABORER: The Town of Sharon is accepting applications for a Green Keeper / Highway Laborer. A job description and application may be obtained at the Selectmen’ ‘s Office, 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069, weekdays from 9AM to 12 Noon and 1PM to 4PM; phone 860-364-5789 or on the Town of Sharon website sharonct.gov. This is a 40 hour per week positon with full benefits, Unionized, and a non-CDL position. Applications and resumes must be received by September 30, 2024 by 4:00PM. Mail to Town of Sharon, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 or deliver by hand. The Town of Sharon is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Are you a creative and enthusiastic individual: who enjoys working with children and making a positive impact on the community? The Scoville Memorial Library in Salisbury, CT, is seeking a Children’s Services Coordinator to join our dynamic team. This position offers an exciting opportunity to develop and implement innovative programs and services that inspire children to explore the world through books and imagination. For a full description of the position, email Library Director, Karin Goodell at kgoodell@bibilio.org. Applications will be accepted until Friday, September 27.

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

CARPENTER, Builder David Valyou: Old homes and barns my specialty. All types of renovations, repairs, design and maintenance. 20 + years serving NY MA CT. Licensed and insured. Based in Canaan CT. Call or text 917-538-1617. Email davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.

LeBeau Appraisal Service: has provided appraisals since 1973 for; Furniture, Ceramics, Silver, Weapons. Contact 413-229- 3445 voice & text.

You’re Invited to Join In: Permaculture & Acorns To Oaks Team Outreach Friends United Network (A-2020 FUN) for Growing Communities! Donations Welcomed! Catherine Palmer Paton, FB, Livfully.org, Clubhouse.com, Linked In.

Antiques, Collectibles

MID CENTURY FURNITURE WANTED. BUYING: 1950’s-1970’s designer modern furniture and lighting. Danish, French, Italian and American design. Eames, Knoll, Herman Miller, Nakashima, Wegner, Noguchi Etc. Open Air Modern 718.383.6465 info@

openairmodern.com.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

4 bed / 2.5 bath unit for rent in Sharon: Larger unit of a 2-unit building. Walkable to market and Sharon Central. Dogs and cats okay, 860-245-1824. grantstreetapartments@gmail.com.

Houses For Rent

3 bed, 1.5 bath house in East Canaan: available for rent. 2.6 acre property shared with one other unit (connected only by a garage). Large backyard that backs up to the Blackberry River and 2-car garage. $2750/month. 860-245-1824.

Commercial Rentals

3 Office Spaces Available Now: Main Street Salisbury, CT. Minutes from Restaurants/Shops. Parking & Utilities Included. 860-248-9605.

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

Estate / Moving Sale in Sharon: Furniture, dressers, trunks, couch, lamps, kitchenware, decorative items, vintage glass outdoor dining set, grill, adirondack chairs. Fri 9/20 and Sat 9/21 9am-2pm. 124 Douglas Rd, Sharon.

Tag Sale 92 Amenia Road in Sharon: Kitchen supplies, Furniture, Garden tools and lots of every day items for the house. Saturday September 21, 12 noon until 5. Cash Only.

Millerton, NY

Garage Sale, Everything Must Go: except firewood. Tools Tools Tools and more Tools. Reloading components and dyes. Knick Knacks, pool heater, Harley Davidson jackets, truck diamond-back cover, and much more. Make an offer. We have some records and old bottles. 5939 North Elm, Millerton, NY. Sept. 20, 21, 22, 7 to 5.