Brush fire near Burr Pond State Park burns 9 acres, draws multi-agency response

TORRINGTON– A brush fire broke out near Burr Pond State Park Tuesday afternoon, burning an estimated 8 to 9 acres and prompting a large, multi-agency emergency response, officials said.

The blaze was first reported shortly before 1 p.m. after a Winchester resident called 911 upon seeing a bright, arc-like flash in the sky that resembled lightning, followed by rising smoke from the wooded area.

“The park is closed, with an 8-to-9 acre brush fire being fought by DEEP and local fire departments," said Bill Flood, a spokesperson with the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection. He did not say whether there were any injuries.

Ken LeClerc, who was on the scene with DEEP’s Emergency Response Unit, confirmed crews were dealing with a forest fire and additional hazards on scene.

“We’ve got a forest fire in the park, and a high-tension wire is down. That’s all I know so far. We’re still trying to determine where and how big,” LeClerc said. Asked how many crews were responding, he replied emphatically: “A lot.”

The fire prompted road closures and power was turned off in parts of the surrounding area, as utility crews and emergency personnel worked to contain the blaze. Burr Mountain Road was closed to traffic, as it was serving as the primary access point for emergency vehicles.

An emergency vehicle heads toward Burr Pond State Park as crews respond to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon. By Madi Long

The Winchester resident who reported the fire said he was at the Burr Pond boat launch when he noticed the flash.

“It’s just luck that I saw a flash and happened to see smoke,” he said, declining to give his name. “At first, I didn’t believe what I saw. I was doubting myself.”

He estimated the flash occurred about a mile away and said it looked like lightning but was silent.

“I just called it in and apparently it’s bigger than they thought it was going to be,” he said, adding that he did not lose power at his home.

Multiple vehicles were seen in the area, including trucks from Eversource, DEEP units and law enforcement. Authorities restricted access to the park as crews worked inside the perimeter. An ambulance was also observed on scene.

Smoke from the fire could be smelled in areas adjacent to the park and, as of about 3:25 p.m.

Officials had not yet determined the exact cause of the fire as of Tuesday afternoon.

Madi Long and Christian Murray contributed to this article.