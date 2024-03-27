Canaan’s fashionable past on display at Hunt

Latest News
Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock
Crescendo presented a program of music by Giacomo Carissimi at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock Sunday, March 24, under the direction of Christine Gevert. The program notes credit Carissimi, a 17th century Italian composer, with establishing the oratorio form to get around a ban of public entertainment performances during Lent, thus paving the way for the oratorios of J.S. Bach in the 18th century.
Legal Notices - 3-28-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
DOROTHY C. McWILLIAMS
Late of Sharon
(23-00432)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated March 12, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Thomas Bartram
c/o Michael Downes Lynch
Law Offices of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street,
P.O. Box 1766,
Sharon, CT 06069
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
03-28-24
Classifieds - 3-28-24
Help Wanted
Full-time Bookkeeping position available: Monday-Friday 9-5. Must be proficient in QuickBooks and Microsoft Office. Individual must be organized, work independently and reliable. Please call 860-824-9955 ext. 105 for more information or email resume to amy@lamricaccounting.com.
Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Sous Chef, Retreat Services Associate (front of house), dishwashers, mashgichim (f/t and p/t) and lifeguard(s) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to jobs@adamah.org.
Warehouse/shipper: wanted full time M-F 8 am to 4:30 pm in a friendly working environment. Training provided, no experience necessary. Must be able to lift 50 lbs. Call Mike 800-245-8222 Sharon, CT.
Services Offered
Carpenter / Builder David Valyou: Canaan CT. Renovations & Repairs of Old homes and Barns, Historic restoration, remodel, handy man services, painting, masonry-tile-landscaping. 20 years + serving tri-state area. Licensed and insured. davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
SERGIO HOME SERVICES: Lawn mowing. Tree and plant trimming. Mulching. Fencing and much more. Carpentry can also be done. Call today for your estimate. 203-826-4744 or 203-207- 1330.
CLEANING SERVICE: Do you need help cleaning your house? Let me help you!! I’m reliable, honest, experienced and thor- ough. I offer weekly, bi-weekly or monthly services. Call, Text me at 413-717-0557 or send me an email at casascleaning959 @gmail.com. References available upon request.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
Building Materials
ATTENTION CONTRACTORS / HOMEOWNERS: 1300 BF of prime cherry, rough sawn 5/4” thickness, (some 1/4 sawn) Random widths 6” to 15”, 10’ lengths +/- Air dried 4.5 yrs. $4.50/BF. Call Tom @ 860-307-8142.
Firewood, Wood Stoves
Seasoned Firewood: Fully seasoned. Mix of hardwoods. $300 cord, $175 half cord. Free delivery within 10 miles of town center in Sharon. 860-364-0142.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Houses For Rent
1b/1b home on a private lake: Avail 4/1/24. Yearly. $2750. Furnished, weekly housekeeping, garbage, water, ground maint. included. utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.
3b/3b Home:Avail 5/15/24. Yearly.$5000.00/Furnished,weekly housekeeping, garbage, water and ground maint. included-Utilities addtl. 860-309-4482.
SOUTH KENT — March Madness will feature seven former South Kent Cardinals who now play on Division 1 NCAA teams.
The top-tier high school basketball program will be well represented with graduates from each of the past three years heading to “The Big Dance.”
Raphael Chillious, head coach at South Kent since 2020, and before that from ‘03 to ‘08, commented on the success of his former players and what it means to be a Cardinal.
“I am beyond proud to see so many recent South Kent Basketball alumni participating in this year’s NCAA Tournament. It is a tribute to the effort, perseverance and commitment to excellence that they had here in the Hillside as well as with their current college programs. I’m sure they will represent us with dignity, class, character and competitiveness on the biggest stage of college basketball.”
The first alum to punch his ticket to the 2024 tournament was Andre Johnson Jr., South Kent (SK) class of ‘22, a sophomore guard at University of Connecticut. The defending champion Huskies are poised to go back-to-back after earning the top seed in the East region this year with a record of 31-3. UConn’s first game will be against (16) Stetson University March 22. Johnson wears jersey No. 40.
Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, helped lead University of Tennessee to a 24-8 regular season record. The Volunteers were seeded 2nd in the Midwest region and will play (15) Saint Peter’s University in the first round March 21. Gainey wears jersey No. 2.
Elmarko Jackson, SK class of ‘23, freshman guard at University of Kansas, will also be dancing this March. A regular season record of 22-10 earned the Jayhawks the 4th seed in the Midwest. Kansas will play (13) Samford University first. Jackson, jersey No. 13, was named a McDonald’s All American in his senior year at South Kent.
Isaiah Watts, SK class of ‘23, is a freshman guard at Washington State, which qualified with a team record of 24-9. The Cougars were seeded seventh in the East and will play (10) Drake University in the first round. Watts wears No. 12.
Jalen Cox, SK class of ‘23, is a freshman guard at Colgate University, which received an automatic bid to the tournament after winning its conference championship. Colgate won the Patriot League for the fourth year in a row and was seeded 14th in the West. Colgate will play (3) Baylor University in the first round. Cox wears No. 3.
Osei Price, SK class of ‘21,a junior guard at Oakland University, helped The Grizz win the Horizon League title. Oakland was seeded 14th in the South and will play (3) University of Kentucky in round one. Price wears No. 13.
Chika Nduka, SK class of ‘21, a junior forward at Montana State, will round out the Cardinals’ reunion attendees. The Bobcats won their third consecutive Big Sky conference tournament and were put in the “First Four” play-in game for the No. 16 seed in the Midwest. Montana State lost to Grambling State on March 20, which went on to play (1) Purdue University.
In the past 20 years, more than 80 South Kent players went on to play for Division 1 colleges and 17 made it to the NBA. The list includes notable names such as Andray Blatche, Isaiah Thomas, Dion Waiters, Jack McClinton and Dorell Wright.