Cardinals take on Lions in cross-town showdown

Kent School’s J.J. Carter leads a fast break down court against the South Kent School, Nov. 20.

Lans Christensen
KENT — On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Kent School varsity basketball hosted South Kent School’s development team to continue the cross-town rivalry. The game went into double overtime and ultimately ended in an 82-74 win for South Kent.

The match was exciting from the jump. Kent’s Nate Howell quickly sank the first basket, but South Kent responded in kind. The first 10 minutes were back and forth, point for point.

South Kent’s newly implemented zone defense showed some weakness on the perimeter. Great three pointers by Kent’s Walter Kaufman opened up a Lion’s lead.

South Kent recovered and the first half ended with only a two-point deficit for the Cardinals.

The second half showcased the evenly matched teams with aggressive attacks and rebounding. With five minutes left, South Kent took the lead 47-45. Back and forth the game marched, and with 17 seconds left in regulation Kent held a two-point lead.

South Kent’s Michael Parris nailed the game-tying basket and the fourth quarter ended with a 59-59 tie.

The first overtime, with great shots from Lion’s JJ Carter, and Cardinals Lair Hill, ended in another tie 68-68.

Fans, family, players and everyone in the arena was on their feet cheering on both teams.

In the second overtime, South Kent locked down defensively, stealing the ball and reeling in all rebounds. The knocked down big baskets with the game on the line and the Cardinals went on to win a memorable game 82-74.

