Carter Road residents seek traffic study, cite safety concerns

KENT — Carter Road residents called for a new traffic study at the Board of Selectmen’s Oct. 20 meeting, saying traffic had increased since the road was repaved and made it more dangerous.
Residents cited cars and trucks using the road to reach Route 7, poor visibility at blind corners and concerns about people leaving the nearby High Watch Recovery Center.
“These days I stop and look across to my mailbox then run across between cars… the box sits right at the edge of the road,” said Carter Road resident Ellen Altfest. “While I’m opening it, I do worry about being hit, traffic has grown since the last count.”
Resident Rob Colvin said the repaving of Carter Road had drawn more through traffic from Warren and businesses on adjoining roads.
High Watch conducted a traffic study in November 2023 as a condition of Planning and Zoning approval associated with an expansion completed earlier that year.
Altfest requested a new study examining conditions along Carter Road, including blind corners and the intersection with Route 7.
She also asked for an alternate board member with experience in traffic and public safety.
Beyond traffic, residents raised concerns about people leaving High Watch and seeking help from neighbors.
“When people leave a facility with no transport, sometimes without a phone, sometimes under the influence, it’s a danger to them and to the neighbors. What if it’s a freezing day in January?” Altfest said. “It puts neighbors in a difficult position.”
Another resident described being approached at a mailbox by a stranger who requested a ride to Massachusetts or access to a phone.
First Selectman Eric Epstein had not responded to a request for comment on the proposed study by press time.