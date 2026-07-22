Food truck ban, bus restriction among six ordinances before Kent voters

KENT — Residents will vote on six proposed ordinances at a town meeting on Friday, July 24, following a public hearing on July 10 where a small group of residents commented on proposals ranging from a food truck ban to restrictions on commercial buses using South Kent Road.

Food truck proposal draws most discussion

The proposal that generated the most public comment would prohibit the regular commercial operation of food trucks anywhere in town.

The Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning Commission have debated the issue for years, but neither board previously took formal action. The current proposal grew out of a request earlier this year from local crepe maker Grégoire Pye, who sought permission to establish a semi-permanent location for his business, Crepe Royal.

The request drew opposition from restaurant and business owners, who argued that allowing food trucks would create an unfair advantage over brick-and-mortar businesses that pay higher taxes, comply with additional regulations and have greater overhead costs.

If voters approve the ordinance, commercial food trucks will be banned, with the exception of one-off town events or private parties.

During the hearing, resident Matt Starr urged the selectmen to reject the proposal.

“I think you’re overstepping,” he said. “You’re taking away a small business opportunity.”

Other residents who opposed the ban said they would welcome additional dining options in town, particularly quick and affordable lunch choices.

Supporters of the ban argued that food trucks would negatively affect existing businesses.

Anne McAndrew, a longtime Kent business owner, said she supports the ordinance.

“I think they hurt the local economy,” she said, adding that she is also concerned about parking and litter.

Donna Hayes, the town’s former land use administrator, described the proposal as the culmination of years of discussions between the Board of Selectmen and Planning and Zoning.

Five other proposed

ordinances up for vote

In addition to the food truck proposal, voters will decide five other ordinance proposals at the July 24 town meeting.

One would amend the town’s Inland Wetlands Commission ordinance to allow municipal employees to serve on the commission. State law generally prohibits municipal employees from serving unless a town adopts an ordinance allowing it.

Inland Wetlands Commission Chair Lynn Werner said the change would expand opportunities for residents to volunteer in protecting the town’s natural resources.

Two proposals were first introduced by the Board of Selectmen last year. One would prohibit commercial buses from using South Kent Road. The ordinance, first pursued jointly by Kent and New Milford after residents complained about bus traffic, has been revised to exempt school-related vehicles.

Another would expand the town’s existing ordinance prohibiting snow from being deposited on roadways by adding grass clippings, leaves and brush to the list of prohibited materials.

The remaining proposals would align the town’s veterans property tax exemption with state law by extending benefits to veterans with service-connected disabilities and place two small cemeteries under the management of the Cemetery Committee.

Residents will vote on the proposed ordinances at the town meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Town Hall.