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Controversial food truck ban tabled in Kent, voters pass five other ordinances

Controversial food truck ban tabled in Kent, voters pass five other ordinances
Kent Town Hall
Leila Hawken

KENT – During a town vote that passed five of six proposed ordinances on Friday, July 24, a controversial ban on food trucks was tabled as members of the public voiced concerns over its purpose and implementation.

After lengthy discussion over the proposed ban, a motion was made from the floor to table the discussion. The proposal will now head back to the Board of Selectmen for revisions. The other five ordinances passed with little or no opposition.

“The debate comes after years of criticism from local business owners who argue that food trucks hurt local restaurants. Donna Hayes, a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and former Land Use Administrator for Kent,has repeatedly said the ordinance is intended to address concerns from restaurant owners who argue food trucks have an unfair advantage because they do not pay the same property taxes and other overhead costs as brick-and-mortar establishments.

Much of Friday’s debate centered on how the ordinance would apply to special events. The proposed ordinance would prohibit food truck operations on both public and private property, with exceptions for one-time special events.

During the meeting, Hayes moved to amend the ordinance so food trucks catering private events could provide food only as part of the event and would not be permitted to sell directly to individual customers. Food trucks operating at town-sponsored events, however, would still be allowed to make individual sales.

However, several residents questioned why town and private events should be regulated separately. “Why is it good for here, but not good for there?” said Mike Gawel, summarizing his testimony.

On the other hand, residents like Matt Starr have previously advocated for the allowance of food trucks and described the ordinance as unfair to small businesses. “I think you’re overstepping,” he said. “You’re taking away a small business opportunity.”

The issue resurfaced earlier this year when French-born, eight-year Kent resident Grégoire Pye came before the BOS seeking a semi-permanent location for his food truck business, Crepe Royal. Pye said he has been disappointed with the town’s response to his proposal, stating that the lack of support for his business has made him reconsider living in Kent.

Aside from food trucks, five ordinances did get voted into town law on Friday night. Town employees will now be allowed to volunteer on the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission, which state statute prevents unless overturned by local ordinance.

Another prevents commercial buses from traveling on South Kent Road, a response to neighbors’ complaints that the narrow roadway had become dangerous due to buses heading towards adult retreat center Club Getaway.

An existing ordinance that prohibited residents from pushing snow into the roadway will now include other materials, such as grass clippings, leaves and brush, while another existing ordinance that regulates the purview of the Cemetery Committee was also modified to include two small cemeteries on private land.

The final ordinance that passed Friday night aligns the town’s veterans property tax exemption with state law by extending benefits to veterans with service-connected disabilities.

kent bos

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