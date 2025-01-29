Catching up with Kent real estate

The 4,572 square foot commercial building at 5 Bridge St. — home of Kent Wine & Spirit — was sold in December in a private transfer for $560,000.

Christine Bates
KENT — By the end of January there were five single family homes in Kent for sale, each for over a million dollars as more affordable houses were snapped up quickly while seven-digit properties linger on the market.

November

41 Johnson Road — 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home sold by Virginia Giles and Rita Kho to Joshua Merrill and Michele Sepples for $340,000.

268 Kent Cornwall Road — 4 bedroom/2 bath antique home in need of renovation on 4.4 acres sold by Patricia Rimany to Jollanda Persaud and Seth Sgorbati for $350,000.

December

96 Kent Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath house plus 1 bedroom/1 bath cottage sold privately by Michael A. and Bryan K. Hagley to Dakota R. and Haley R. Geoffroy for $300,000.

5 Bridge St. — a commercial retail building with 4,527 square feet sold privately by 105 Stonehouse Consultants Inc. to BCNU LLC for $560,000.

368 Kent Cornwall Road — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home on 2.4 acres sold by David Grusauski Executor of the Estate of Mary C. Grusauski to Scott Joseph Barrie and Katherine Startup Barrie for $420,000.

181 Segar Mountain Road — 2 bedroom/2 bath colonial style home on 5 acres sold by David Dolan Executor Estate of Sandra Jennings to Kimberly Compton for $460,000.

*Town of Kent real estate sales recorded as sold between Sept. 1, and Dec. 31, 2024, provided by the Kent Town Clerk. Property details provided in town tax cards. Note that recorded transfers occur after the actual real estate closing and will also include private sales. Current market activity from Smart MLS. Transfers with no consideration are not included. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Advisor with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Frozen fun in Lakeville

Hot-tub style approach with a sledge-hammer assist at the lake.

Alec Linden

While the chill of recent weeks has driven many Northwest Corner residents inside and their energy bills up, others have taken advantage of the extended cold by practicing some of our region’s most treasured — and increasingly rare — pastimes: ice sports.

I am one of those who goes out rather than in when the mercury drops: a one-time Peewee and Bantam league hockey player turned pond hockey enthusiast turned general ice lover. In the winter, my 12 year-old hockey skates never leave my trunk, on the chance I’ll pass some gleaming stretch of black ice on a roadside pond.

Garet&Co returns to Norfolk

Emma Brockett, Josalyn Cipkas and Tiffany Oltjenbruns in rehearsal for “From All Angles.”

Elias Olsen

Garet Wierdsma and her northern Connecticut-based dance company, Garet&Co, will return to Norfolk for their third annual appearance with Dance Workshops on the next three Sundays, followed by two performances of “From All Angles” in Battelle Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m.

In “From All Angles,” audience members will witness Garet&Co translate three of the works presented at their fall show, “Can’t Keep Friends,” danced in the round, where viewers can witness each piece from a new angle.

