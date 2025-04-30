environment

Celebrating World Migratory Bird Day at Audubon

SHARON — Around 14,981,000 birds passed through Litchfield County during the 2024 Spring migration season between March 1 and June 15. Traveling up from the southern states and Central America, hundreds of species are beginning to embark on their long journey north.

To honor this remarkable voyage, World Migratory Bird Day has been set for May 10.

The initiative, which began in 1993 and is a global collaborative partnership, aims to raise awareness for migratory birds and issues related to their conservation. The campaign highlights the importance of international cooperation and encourages national and local actions to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

The Audubon event will run on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two bird walks will be offered earlier in the morning from 8 to 9 a.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Pre-registration for these walks are available online at sharon.audubon.org.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to view a birds of prey demonstration and engage in various hands-on activities. Arts and crafts stations including bird mask making and linoleum card printing will be held, as well as a scavenger hunt.

During an insect discovery activity led by an onsite naturalist, participants will learn how to collect, observe, and identify various insects. Following the demonstration, they will be sent out to find and collect their own species and end in a group show and tell.

A bird migration game will also be run, allowing players to take on the identity of a migrating bird and navigate associated challenges, with the end goal of making it to the wintering ground.

Live music by Bela Selendy will accompany informational booths and local vendors selling art and native plants. The event is free for all ages.

This year’s theme is “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities.”

The theme encourages conservation in and around urban areas through efforts such as habitat restoration, policy advocacy, and sustainable practices. Installation of bird-friendly glass and tape on windows severely decreases the frequency of window strikes, a leading cause of death for Peregrine Falcons in metropolitan areas.

Dimming lights, reduction of herbicides and insecticides, as well as keeping cats indoors, all work to protect the avian community.

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

