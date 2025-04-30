Celebrating World Migratory Bird Day at Audubon

SHARON — Around 14,981,000 birds passed through Litchfield County during the 2024 Spring migration season between March 1 and June 15. Traveling up from the southern states and Central America, hundreds of species are beginning to embark on their long journey north.

To honor this remarkable voyage, World Migratory Bird Day has been set for May 10.

The initiative, which began in 1993 and is a global collaborative partnership, aims to raise awareness for migratory birds and issues related to their conservation. The campaign highlights the importance of international cooperation and encourages national and local actions to protect migratory birds and their habitats.

The Audubon event will run on May 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two bird walks will be offered earlier in the morning from 8 to 9 a.m. and 9 to 10 a.m. Pre-registration for these walks are available online at sharon.audubon.org.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., community members will have the opportunity to view a birds of prey demonstration and engage in various hands-on activities. Arts and crafts stations including bird mask making and linoleum card printing will be held, as well as a scavenger hunt.

During an insect discovery activity led by an onsite naturalist, participants will learn how to collect, observe, and identify various insects. Following the demonstration, they will be sent out to find and collect their own species and end in a group show and tell.

A bird migration game will also be run, allowing players to take on the identity of a migrating bird and navigate associated challenges, with the end goal of making it to the wintering ground.

Live music by Bela Selendy will accompany informational booths and local vendors selling art and native plants. The event is free for all ages.

This year’s theme is “Shared Spaces: Creating Bird-Friendly Cities and Communities.”

The theme encourages conservation in and around urban areas through efforts such as habitat restoration, policy advocacy, and sustainable practices. Installation of bird-friendly glass and tape on windows severely decreases the frequency of window strikes, a leading cause of death for Peregrine Falcons in metropolitan areas.

Dimming lights, reduction of herbicides and insecticides, as well as keeping cats indoors, all work to protect the avian community.