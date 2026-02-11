Charles Lemmen

Charles Lemmen

CANAAN — It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Charles Lemmen, 87, of Canaan, on Jan. 1, 2026, after a long period of declining health.

Chuck was a loving father and husband with an inspiring and unquenchable work ethic. He gave much back to his community through his volunteering, including to the Canaan Historical Society, the Falls Village Library, and Music Mountain. He was a voracious reader, especially historical works, a hobby eclipsed only by his love for classical music which he exercised at every opportunity. He also loved to travel, a penchant that took him to Italy, Scandinavia, and as far afield as Antarctica.

Chuck was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Barbara, his sister Gwendolyn Kraay, his brother Robert, and his grandson Kevin Whitley. He is survived by his daughters Barbara Lemmen (husband Geoff Nunes) and Nicola Whitley, his son Stuart Lemmen (wife Jen Margo), and his grandchildren Hannah Whitley, Sidney Nunes, Alex Nunes, and Elijah Lemmen.

He was born in Holland, Michigan, May 19, 1938, to Benjamin and Lucille (Vander Werf) Lemmen, where he also grew up. He graduated from Hope College in 1960 and Case Western Reserve University in 1968.

Chuck was a philosophy and logic professor, an insurance agent, and then a computer programmer for Edward R. Hamilton Bookseller in Falls Village for over 40 years.

He was a self-taught roofer, carpenter, vegetable gardener and builder which helped to raise his family of five over so many years.

Arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of New England. A memorial service will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Tanglewood or the Connecticut Food Bank.

Latest News

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible
In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible
In remembrance: Tim Prentice and the art of making the wind visible

There are artists who make objects, and then there are artists who alter the way we move through the world. Tim Prentice belonged to the latter. The kinetic sculptor, architect and longtime Cornwall resident died in November 2025 at age 95, leaving a legacy of what he called “toys for the wind,” work that did not simply occupy space but activated it, inviting viewers to slow down, look longer and feel more deeply the invisible forces that shape daily life.

Prentice received a master’s degree from the Yale School of Art and Architecture in 1960, where he studied with German-born American artist and educator Josef Albers, taking his course once as an undergraduate and again in graduate school.In “The Air Made Visible,” a 2024 short film by the Vision & Art Project produced by the American Macular Degeneration Fund, a nonprofit organization that documents artists working with vision loss, Prentice spoke of his admiration for Albers’ discipline and his ability to strip away everything but color. He recalled thinking, “If I could do that same thing with motion, I’d have a chance of finding a new form.”

Keep ReadingShow less
people

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens: A shared life in art and love

Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens at home in front of one of Plagens’s paintings.

Natalia Zukerman
He taught me jazz, I taught him Mozart.
Laurie Fendrich

For more than four decades, artists Laurie Fendrich and Peter Plagens have built a life together sustained by a shared devotion to painting, writing, teaching, looking, and endless talking about art, about culture, about the world. Their story began in a critique room.

“I came to the Art Institute of Chicago as a visiting instructor doing critiques when Laurie was an MFA candidate,” Plagens recalled.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Strategic partnership unites design, architecture and construction

Hyalite Builders is leading the structural rehabilitation of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Provided

For homeowners overwhelmed by juggling designers, architects and contractors, a new Salisbury-based collaboration is offering a one-team approach from concept to construction. Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio, based in Salisbury, has joined forces with Charles Matz Architect, led by Charles Matz, AIA RIBA, and Hyalite Builders, led by Matt Soleau. The alliance introduces an integrated design-build model that aims to streamline the sometimes-fragmented process of home renovation and new construction.

“The whole thing is based on integrated services,” said Marcelo, founder of Casa Marcelo. “Normally when clients come to us, they are coming to us for design. But there’s also some architecture and construction that needs to happen eventually. So, I thought, why don’t we just partner with people that we know we can work well with together?”

Keep ReadingShow less
architecture