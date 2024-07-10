Charles Richard Dickey

Charles Richard Dickey

WEST CORNWALL — Charles Richard Dickey, 88, of West Cornwall, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024, after a short illness. He leaves behind Janine Selendy, his loving partner of 24 years. A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Washington, DC.

Charles, known throughout his life as “Chick,” was a lover of classical music, horseback riding, and French cuisine. Possessed of a lively intelligence and sharp wit, he was an avid reader with a particular interest in World War II and early American history.

He was born in Colon, Panama, on Sept. 4, 1935, the son of then-Lieutenant Joseph Kingsley Dickey and Virginia Marlatt Dickey. As the son of an active-duty army officer of the era, he quickly moved around from Panama to Plattsburgh Barracks, New York, Tokyo, and San Francisco in the years before World War II. After that, he moved to Edina, Minnesota, Paris and finally Washington, DC, where he graduated from the St. Albans School. After completing his BA at Yale University, he served as an officer in the Marine Corps. He graduated from Columbia University Law School in 1964 with a JD and practiced as an attorney at several law firms, including Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Gold, Farrell and Marks and served as General Counsel of Madison Square Garden, in New York City. A longtime resident of North Salem, New York, he moved to West Cornwall, in 2021 with Janine and their two West Highland White Terriers, Bramble and Thistle.

Chick is survived by his brother, his five children, their spouses and his eight grandchildren; James Dickey and Chris Bart, Leslie and Sanjay Patel and their daughters, Alisha and India Patel, Keith and Alison Dickey and their daughter Claire Dickey, Kim Dickey and Kirk Ambrose and their children Frederick and Helen Ambrose, Scott and Ilia Dickey and their sons Charles and Alexander Dickey, and Jean and Donald Quaintance and their daughter Keala Quaintance. He is also survived by Janine and her family, Philippe and Bela Selendy and their wives and children. Chick is also survived by his former spouses, Catherine M. F. Randolph and Page Dickey Schell.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to The 30 Birds Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding the future of a group of 450 Afghans, predominantly schoolgirls, who they have evacuated from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Latest News

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

Summer sizzle puts trout in hot water

This smallmouth bass ignored the tempting green Gurgler and instead took a reverse-hackle wet fly typically used in Tenkara angling. Fish are funny that way.

Patrick L. Sullivan

The dog days have arrived.

This phrase refers to the summer, which brings heat, which makes trout unhappy.

Keep ReadingShow less
tangled lines

Cool coffee granitas

Cool coffee granitas

Second helpings of coffee granitas are usually required.

Eliza Osborne

As I write, it is about a thousand degrees. And said to be staying there as we slog through this existential climate change, which I believe used to be known as summer. I was going to write about new and exciting developments in the pizza world, but probably no one south of the Nordkapp is going to turn on an oven much before October if this keeps up. So pizza will have to wait for who knows when, and, instead, I’ll offer something that’s really cold, really easy, and really good. You’ll love it, I promise.

Hang on a minute, I have to go open the refrigerator door and lie down on the floor in front of it for a while first. Be right back . . .

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends annual exhibit returns

Norfolk Artists & Friends founder Ruthann Olsson.

Jennifer Almquist

For the past 17 years, a community of artists have shown a visual feast of their paintings, sculpture, jewelry, photography, and decorative arts in an annual exhibition in Norfolk.

Following tradition, more than thirty members of Norfolk Artists & Friends (NAF), a membership organization of professional artists, will be showing their artwork this summer in a group exhibit at the Art Barn Gallery on the Battell Stoeckel Estate in Norfolk from Aug. 1 to 4. The show is sponsored by the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival – Yale School of Music, to which 15% of the sales is donated.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

The Litchfield Jazz Festival returns for year 29

Now celebrating its 29th year, The Litchfield Jazz Festival will take place July 26-28 at the Tisch Auditorium and the Bourne Courtyard at the Frederick Gunn School in Washington, Connecticut.

Presented by Litchfield Performing Arts, the festival began as a classical series supplemented with dance and theater and jazz. Executive Director Vita West Muir spent time consulting with jazz gurus like DJ Ken Woods from WPBX Long Island, going to concerts, visiting other festivals in New York and New Orleans, and gathering advice from friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
music festival